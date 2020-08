Used 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon White Edition with original MSRP of $320,691. This 1-owner example has been sold and serviced out of Aston Martin Chicago since new. The Carbon White Vanquish was a special edition to highlight the sculptural carbon fiber details of the Vanquish bodywork. Exposed carbon front splitter, rear diffuser, side strakes, side mirrors, and center console are joined by Black Diamond-Turned wheels, black zircotec exhaust pipes, black window trim, carbon paddle shifters, carbon side sills, and dark interior jewellery. All features add up to embrace the Vanquish's dark side. Further options include Heated/Ventilated seats, One-77 steering wheel, leather headlining, Indoor car cover, and much more! Obsidian Black w/Leather Upholstery or Micro Perforated Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Navigation System, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 13/21 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFLMCFU3GGJ02862

Stock: AM1912A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2019