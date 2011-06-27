Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

Thomas , 04/17/2017 GT Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6M)

If you have the price of admission, I find it's a very satisfying experience. A gently pre-owned GT is the way to go. When new they were a relative bargain; used, it was a no-brainer for me. The fact that it's not the fastest for the money is of no consequence on public roads. You can still scare yourself silly if that's your goal. This car eats miles like no other I've been in including a friend's 911 GT3 and a 1964 Shelby FIA 289 Cobra (mine). This car cruises at 90 like the average car at 60 mph. The ride and the grip are amazing and the wind and road noise is low at speed. The exhaust note is wonderful especially with top down. You can drive a 600 mile day and not feel beat-up at the end. The quality of materials and the hand-craftsmanship is the icing on this very yummy cake! If it were 500 pounds lighter I wouldn't complain however the luxury touches would be compromised and I'm not ready to make it any less compelling a purchase. I'm not concerned with depreciation; this car is a keeper. I dare you to walk away without looking back; beauty never goes out of style! Update: November, 2019. An E-ticket experience (old Disneyland reference) every time I take her out. Yes, still very much a keeper! (BTW, Edmunds, I'm writing about a 2015 GT roadster not 2016, please edit as I'm unable to do so, thanks).