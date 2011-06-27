Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Torque
|361 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|430 hp @ 7300 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Piano Black Interior Trim Pack
|yes
|Satellite Radio
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Umbrella & Holder
|yes
|Smokers Pack
|yes
|Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio System
|yes
|Satellite Navigation System
|yes
|Carpet Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Memory Seats & Mirrors
|yes
|Secondary Glass Key
|yes
|Personalized Sill Plaques
|yes
|Fine Stitching
|yes
|Convertible Wind Deflector
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Fascia Trim - Piano Black
|yes
|Prism Fascia
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio System
|yes
|Headlining Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Silver
|yes
|Convertible Hood Color - Contemporary
|yes
|19" 20-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|19" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Bright Finish Grille
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Magnum Silver Mesh Pack
|yes
|19" V Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3726 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|50.0 in.
|Wheel base
|102.5 in.
|Width
|73.5 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R19 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$149,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
