Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

newcreature , 03/18/2011

Recently took delivery of 2011 N420 roadster with 6-speed manual. Came out of a Porsche 997 C4S cabriolet, my second 911 C4. Loved the Porsches, but was in mood for a new driving sensation. N420 is magnificent. Very fast, comfortable, beautiful. The torque is amazing in every gear. Sport suspension a bit firmer than 997 in normal mode, but not as firm as Porsche's sport mode. An excellent balance between the two. Firm yet compliant. The sport exhaust is perfectly tuned. Under 3K sound is subdued. Cross 3K, especially under rapid acceleration and the beastly growl is unleashed.