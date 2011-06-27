  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  4. Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Features & Specs

More about the 2005 V12 Vanquish
Overview
Starting MSRP
$234,260
See V12 Vanquish Inventory
Starting MSRP
$255,000
See V12 Vanquish Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1212
Total Seating22
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/337.6 mi.211.0/337.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
Torque400 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm425 lb-ft @ 5800 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6500 rpm520 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
1200 watts stereo outputyesyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyesyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
power antennayesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
remote trunk releaseyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
first aid kitnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
bucket front seatsyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyes
leatheryesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.
Curb weight4045 lbs.4134 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..32 cd.
Height51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Marine Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Mercury Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Elusive Blue
  • Celeste Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • State Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ghillies Green
  • Oyster Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Liquid Gold
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Merlot Red
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Marine Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Mercury Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Elusive Blue
  • Celeste Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • State Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ghillies Green
  • Oyster Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Liquid Gold
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Merlot Red
Interior Colors
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Wimbledon Green, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Wimbledon Green, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesyes
285/40R Z tiresyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Starting MSRP
$255,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
See V12 Vanquish InventorySee V12 Vanquish Inventory

Related Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles