Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Aston DB 7 Vantage Coupe 008 , 11/16/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Boy, I thought I got a lot of comments on my 64 Mustang Convertible. You cannot drive the Aston anywhere without getting complete strangers coming up to you to talk about the car: "I wanted all my life to see an Aston" "Oh my God, the James Bond car!" "Are you married?" It is a real pleasure to see the joy this automobile brings to people.

Great Simon Guntherd , 12/01/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful When i first got into this car I thought it was a bit cramped but after i took it ou tof r a test drive I forgot all about the interior and let the my feet and hands take over. Get this car if you ever get the chance

The Greatest Hoss Boss , 11/26/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This would be my 12th one and i really love them, i could'nt ask for anythign else from this car. I would recomend that everyone should get one someday. I can do anything i want and go anywhere i want to with these cars.

My New Aston.... T.Glick , 10/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just bought a brand new DB7 Vantage Coupe. It is a beautiful car, inside and out. It is colored in an irridesent grey, and the interior is Black with carbon fiber trim. It is a magnificant auto. I ordered this car with the James Bond special edition sport package, sport tuned exaust and all. Everywhere I go, heads turn, one guy even bowed to the car and said, " im not worthy" the other day. The car put me back quite a bit, but it is every bit worth it. I've had no mechanical problems at all, however, it is only 2 weeks old. Powe (420 hp) ,performance (0-60 in 5.0) and beauty...I love this car.