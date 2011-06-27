Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Aston DB 7 Vantage Coupe
Boy, I thought I got a lot of comments on my 64 Mustang Convertible. You cannot drive the Aston anywhere without getting complete strangers coming up to you to talk about the car: "I wanted all my life to see an Aston" "Oh my God, the James Bond car!" "Are you married?" It is a real pleasure to see the joy this automobile brings to people.
Great
When i first got into this car I thought it was a bit cramped but after i took it ou tof r a test drive I forgot all about the interior and let the my feet and hands take over. Get this car if you ever get the chance
The Greatest
This would be my 12th one and i really love them, i could'nt ask for anythign else from this car. I would recomend that everyone should get one someday. I can do anything i want and go anywhere i want to with these cars.
My New Aston....
I just bought a brand new DB7 Vantage Coupe. It is a beautiful car, inside and out. It is colored in an irridesent grey, and the interior is Black with carbon fiber trim. It is a magnificant auto. I ordered this car with the James Bond special edition sport package, sport tuned exaust and all. Everywhere I go, heads turn, one guy even bowed to the car and said, " im not worthy" the other day. The car put me back quite a bit, but it is every bit worth it. I've had no mechanical problems at all, however, it is only 2 weeks old. Powe (420 hp) ,performance (0-60 in 5.0) and beauty...I love this car.
DB 7 Vantage Coupe
I always thought my 64 Mustang Convertible brought smiles of joy to the faces of people. That was nothing compared to the DB 7. Almost every time you drive it, complete strangers come up to you to talk about the car, sometimes leading to crowds of 4 or 5 people. It is really quite a pleasure in our increasingly cold, impersonal world to see people react with such joy when they see this car.
