Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Our third Aston

Gene, 12/22/2018
V12 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This is our third Aston Martin. My wife thinks that it is the most beautiful car we have ever had, and this car is our 76th car. When I go to Cars and Coffee with it they have us park with the exotic cars. Last month between a Ferrari and Lamborghini. It had a crowd around it from the time we got there until we left. It gets noticed more than I thought it would, but always with positive responses. None of the negative that a Ferrari or Lamborghini gets. It is a true GT car with a bit more towards sport than the Bentley that is a bit more towards comfort. Our Bentley is a GT Speed that also has 600 hp but has all wheel drive. The DB11 has 600 hp but with rear wheel drive and can be a handful if you turn off the traction control. It has a beautiful leather interior that is very comfortable even on long trips. It is just about the perfect GT car.

We call her Jane

Scott, 08/25/2018
V12 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I absolutely LOVE my DB11 V12 Coupe. It is an exotic car, with the performance of an exotic car, but it is easy to drive and not as flashy as most exotics. We live the heart of Boston and driving around the financial district is as easy as our Porsche Macan Turbo. Visibility is great and the 360 camera system helps a lot in tight spaces. I worried a lot about scraping the front chin but in 3 months we have not scraped it yet. It feels and sounds like you are going faster than you are at lower speeds, but at higher speeds they all feel the same. It is not an exaggeration when I say going 75 feels the same as going 105, which requires frequent monitoring of speed on the interstate. The interior is absolutely amazing in every respect, and the seats are both supportive and comfortable, even after several hours in them. It is also one of the sexiest cars on the road. If you want an exotic that somewhat blends in, is lovely to look at and sit in, easy to drive and more performance capability than you will ever need off the race track, then you cannot go wrong with a DB11. If you do not care about gas mileage, then go with the V12. I had the performance package installed bumping it to 630 hp; noticed the difference as soon as I left the dealership with it.

