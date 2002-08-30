Used 2000 AM General Hummer
Pros & Cons
- Unmatched off-road prowess, rugged appeal.
- Cheap interior materials, poor gas mileage, utilitarian nature.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Arnold's ride of choice may look cool and climb just about anything, but on the street, the Hummer is as miserable as you would expect a military vehicle would be.
Vehicle overview
The Hummer is the ultimate off-road warrior. Designed as an all-purpose vehicle for the U.S. Armed Forces (where it's known as the Humvee), the military version has been in production since 1985. The civilian Hummer became available to the public in 1992, and it has seen some success, thanks to people who've found that there are some things a Jeep Wrangler just can't do.
Available in four body styles (two-door Hard Top, four-door Hard Top, Open Top and Wagon), the Hummer has a style for everyone -- that is, everyone interested in such a beast. Our favorite is the Open Top, truly the bulkiest convertible in the world. The best feature on this convertible, however, is that the wind won't muss your hair: the Hummer goes from zero to 60 in a lollygagging 16 seconds, and its top speed is only 83 mph.
Optional accessories include a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine for more power, and a towing system that can haul over 8,500 pounds. A Central Tire Inflation System allows the driver to inflate or deflate the tires from inside the vehicle, for those times when you really need the traction provided by depressurized rubber.
The new-for-2000 four-door Slant Back model brings a new look and a secure environment for personal belongings. Similar to the wagon, the Slant Back has an enclosed cargo compartment that is accessible through a one-piece lift gate which includes tinted glass, integrated wiper/washer, power door lock and rear window defogger. Inside, the Hummer receives dash pad sculpting for increased passenger room, an automatic-dimming rearview mirror and an improved Monsoon audio system with optional rear-seat audio controls and a CD changer.
Our complaints with this box-on-wheels center on the cheap GM-standard climate controls. For this price, they should be made of more substantial plastic. Otherwise, exposed bolts and rivets just add to the Hummer charm, and build quality is what you'd expect of other military-style utility vehicles such as tanks or submarines. Too bad a gun turret isn't optional for the civilian version. It's a jungle out there.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Hummer
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 AM General Hummer.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- towing
- interior
- comfort
- off-roading
- seats
- road noise
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
this beast can go through just about anything you through at it. water, fire, brick wall, glass ,ice , you name it. i like my toys to be tough enough to handle what i through at them. and this toy has NOT let me down and i do not think it ever will!!!
Vehicle is a beast. I don't recommend HUMMER H1 if you are bigger than average. You cannot get this thing stuck. Believe me I've tried. Top speed is rated at 83 and when you reach it you will swallow your seat cushion if you know what I mean. 0-60 in 16.9. But thats OK cause who needs speed when you can run over anything!
Hummer is unstoppable. May only get 12 mpg but who really cares. Not anyone that matters anyway. I cant get it stuck. I love the standard 12000 pound winch. 83 mph is "rated" top speed but I have experienced 87. It handles great at that speed. It is a little loud though.
The truck is incredible. I have a long history of 4x4 vehicles and nothing comes close to the abilities of this truck off road.
Features & Specs
|2dr SUV AWD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|195 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|195 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|195 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Slantback 4dr SUV AWD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the AM General Hummer a good car?
Is the AM General Hummer reliable?
Is the 2000 AM General Hummer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 AM General Hummer?
The least-expensive 2000 AM General Hummer is the 2000 AM General Hummer 4dr SUV AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of AM General Hummer?
More about the 2000 AM General Hummer
Used 2000 AM General Hummer Overview
The Used 2000 AM General Hummer is offered in the following submodels: Hummer SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV AWD, Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD, Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD, Slantback 4dr SUV AWD, and 4dr SUV AWD.
What do people think of the 2000 AM General Hummer?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 AM General Hummer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Hummer 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Hummer.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 AM General Hummer and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Hummer featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 AM General Hummer?
Which 2000 AM General Hummers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 AM General Hummer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 AM General Hummer.
Can't find a new 2000 AM General Hummers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new AM General Hummer for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,735.
Find a new AM General for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,940.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 AM General Hummer?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out AM General lease specials
Related Used 2000 AM General Hummer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles