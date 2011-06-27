Estimated values
1999 AM General Hummer Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,405
|$19,213
|$21,262
|Clean
|$13,767
|$17,170
|$19,002
|Average
|$10,490
|$13,085
|$14,482
|Rough
|$7,214
|$8,999
|$9,961
Estimated values
1999 AM General Hummer Hard Top 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,286
|$16,944
|$18,912
|Clean
|$11,873
|$15,142
|$16,902
|Average
|$9,048
|$11,539
|$12,881
|Rough
|$6,222
|$7,936
|$8,860
Estimated values
1999 AM General Hummer Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,431
|$18,175
|$20,191
|Clean
|$12,897
|$16,243
|$18,045
|Average
|$9,827
|$12,378
|$13,752
|Rough
|$6,758
|$8,513
|$9,460
Estimated values
1999 AM General Hummer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,979
|$19,809
|$21,870
|Clean
|$14,280
|$17,703
|$19,546
|Average
|$10,881
|$13,490
|$14,896
|Rough
|$7,483
|$9,278
|$10,246