Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Consumer Reviews

There are more comfortable cars, ones with fancier interiors, and some with tons of high tech gadgets, but nothing under $75,000 drives like my Stelvio Ti Sport. I have owned sports cars as well as high end luxury sedans, and this is a perfect meld of the two. There has never been a car I owned which put a smile on my face and made me want to come up with excuses for which to drive. (Well, perhaps my Shelby Mustang GT350 . . . ) Whipping up and down through the gears with the paddle shifters on a twisty road while the car gurgles and pops is an absolute blast. I also considered the Jaguar E Pace and Porsche Macan, but to get the sports car experience you need to upgrade to larger engine sizes and much more expensive trim levels. (For the record, like both the Jag and Porsche very much) To date, I have had the car for six months, put 6,500 smile-filled miles on it, and have not had a single problem. Zero. I got a 10 year/125k mile warranty at a reasonable price when I bought it, so should not have too much to worry about for the next decade, other than replacing tires and paying off speeding tickets.

Alfa Romeo has hit a home run with both the Stelvio and Giulia. I was going to lease another BMW 3 series x drive but the salesman was so pushy and annoying I decided to give Alfa Romeo a look. I was impressed with the looks of the Stelvio. A few days before I had test driven the Lexus NX 300 and while it drove OK I did not like the looks of the front grill-big mistake on Lexus' part. I leased a Stelvio, with Navigation--The vehicle comes with a lot of standard features and is priced well. Simply put, it handles great. It is fast and has no body lean on the turns. The breaking is a tad too responsive so it takes a bit of getting used to but this is a minor quibble. The steering is sharp, precise and smooth. I am glad I got out of the BMW as the Stelvio seats are way more comfortable. Also, the front cabin is roomy and has great headroom. My only complaint with the vehicle so far is that the radio has only 7 presets and the Satellite radio does not maintain the group of channels when one station is selected. I will give a nod to the BMW radio setup in that if I was listening to the comedy channels on the Satellite radio, the screen would maintain those channels so I could switch back and forth easily--the Stelvio only has one station listed and defaults back to the beginning if you want to browse through the stations. Otherwise, it is better in every respect and is a joy to drive. I took the car in for a service check and got the Giulia as a loaner. It too handles unbelievably well. It accelerates with no effort. It is makes driving fun again and I would have been happy if I had leased this car--I highly recommend either car and they price out very well compared to the competition. Bravo ALFA

I've had the car for two weeks now and, so far, I am very satisfyed. It is a very good looking and handling car. The interior is not full of bells and whistles, which I like. Not a lot of buttons. Everything is logically layed out. Comfortable seats and a comfortable ride which could be turned into a sporty ride with the turn of a knob. Some nitpicks: There are only 7 presets on the radio - in total. My last car had over 20 presets. The voice activation does not work for the phone. It seems that the early batches of Stelvios do not come equiped with Apply Play or Android. All phone calls have to be made manually - not through any voice activation. I called Alfa Romeo to ask if when the software became available, would I be able to download it onto my car. They didn't know, so, my feeling is that I won't be able to. Not happy about that. The view out of the back is a bit limited but that is not surprising as the "swooping" design of the rear of the car is one of the things I liked about it. Because of this, the safety package is something you should consider. The dashboard view of the backup camera should be larger and it seems that it should be a bit brighter or have a higher resolution. Again, these are some nitpicks on a SUV that I am very happy with.

I leased a Stelvio Ti and have a mixed bag of thoughts. The best are the drive and the look. Taste is relative but the body of the car, to me, is really beautiful. It looks like the Italian sports SUV that it is. It might be a little ostentatious but that's for the individual to decide. The drive is great as most people mention. If you take a test drive make sure you get on a highway so you can fully appreciate the car. It's fast and handles beautifully— it's a car for people that like to drive. The tech and materials are poor. The infotainment system is so outdated. It isn't touchscreen (neither is BMW) but the graphics are abysmal. They equate to a Space Invaders game from the 1970s. The nav system does not display traffic patterns on the map (roads displayed in green, yellow, red depending by upon traffic) and although the display is integrated into the car's design well, is really small. Make sure you get a model manufactured recently and integrate Apple Carplay. It is not a luxury in this car, it's a necessity if you use your GPS a lot. The system also requires a lot of steps for the most basic radio functions (like changing stations). It's annoying. The base radio is really flat. It's up to you to upgrade, for $1000, to a better stereo. I didn't. Even if you're not an audiophile you'll hear the difference. The Ti, which I have, has comfortable seats. I found the Ti Sport to be too stiff and a really hard drive. The seat bolsters may hug you like a sports car, but I found them uncomfortable. This is personal preference. All in all I love the look and the drive. You can get a great deal on them (more than 20% off) but watch out for old stock (there were also recalls, but the old stock should have been fixed). Really know your priorities- if gadgets are your thing then stay away. If driving is your thing don't think twice about the car. Great price for a cool but flawed car.