Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
8.8" Navigation Radio w/SiriusXM Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Lyes
Sport Interior Packageyes
Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Static Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AM/FM/HD w/Bluetooth 8.8 Radioyes
AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Navigation 6.5 Radioyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Calipers Gloss Black w/White Scriptyes
Calipers Gloss Yellow w/Black Scriptyes
Colored Calipersyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
18" x 8.0" Dark Turbine Aluminum Wheelsyes
Calipers Gloss Red w/White Scriptyes
Measurements
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume95.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length182.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monza Red Metallic
  • Alfa Black
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Rosso Alfa
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Tan, leather
  • Black/Ice, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
