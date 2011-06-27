Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Consumer Reviews

The best sports sedan available today! Mr. Auto Expert , 08/01/2017 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 53 of 53 people found this review helpful I have owned 67 cars since 1974. Many of them were high performance or luxury vehicles. From all the world's major companies. (BMW x4, Audi x2, Mercedes x2, Lincoln x2, Cadillac x3, Porsche x3, Saab x2 to name only a few) In that collection which I have bought and sold, I owned 3 Alfa Romeo's pre-1995. This new Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan is BY FAR, the best car I've ever owned, period. There have been ZERO reliability issues, that seem to consistently plague Italian made vehicles. I base my review on my 44 yrs of car driving experience and knowledge of automobiles in general. Styling, performance, handling, and practicality. I give this car the highest marks possible in each of those important categories. If you are considering leasing or buying a new 3-Series BMW, C-Class Mercedes, or Audi A4 or Lexus, drive this car first, so you can be impressed by the overall stupendous drivability and performance of this fantastic Italian masterpiece! I can not recommend this car highly enough. Now that its been 3 years of ownership, I can add that the reliability has been perfect for this sport sedan. I have had zero problems or issues with the car. Obviously Alfa Romeo has greatly improved their reliability from past experiences. This is an outstanding car and a true value. After driving this for two years now, I still say the Giulia is the best sport sedan sold today. We've had ZERO problems with this car. Everything is wonderful, especially the driving experience we have daily with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is a head turner Jerry Jerome , 06/15/2017 Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2017 Guilia TI for 3 months. There was a glitch in the voice recognition portion of the phone blue tooth funtion that was fixed after several attempts and is now functioning flawlessly. I have owned MB, BMW and Audi's and this car accelerates, stops and handles better than any vehicle I have ever owned. People are always stopping me to admire the car and ask about it. It looks as good as it drives. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it ECCalfa , 03/08/2017 Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful Love the design. It's eye catching. The handling is incredible. The 4 cylinder sounds like a V6 and has a good growl. It's a blast to drive. It has a lot of cool features like auto wipers, collision warning, and headlights that light up the corners when you start a turn. The Harmon Kardon speakers sound great. The tech package is very simple, but it works really well and takes no time to master. My guess is while it's more basic it's probably going to be better than most systems that they try to force too many features in and they are glitchy. Slam on the breaks and the car stays flat, zero noise drive. The quality is top notch, not single defect or rattle. Only had it for a few weeks - really hoping the reliability is there too. The front sport seats are a tad hard and seem to be built for smaller people. The shifter is taking some time to get used to. That's about all I can find on the downside. 2 year update - still love it. Mine has been more trouble free than the Infiniti I had prior to this car. A few little quirks here and there but nothing worth mentioning. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

25,000 miles and still in love Ross K , 10/04/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have just hit 25,000 and haven't had one issue with my Giulia. So if anyone's concerned about reliability, my Giulia is proof that Alfa got this car right! Sure, there will always be a few cars that will have issues, and that's true of every brand. But the modern Alfa Romeo is nothing like the Alfas of the 70s and 80s if that's what people are worried about. And, I will second all the positive things everyone else says about this car. Driving the Giulia is a revelation! Best car I've ever owned. If you enjoy driving, then there's no other car at this price that's better. And if you don't enjoy driving, the Giulia will probably change that! It feels like a sports car in every respect, but is as liveable and comfortable as any sedan commuter. it's the best of both worlds, and totally worth it! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse