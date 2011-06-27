Vehicle overview

Alfa Romeo has a spotty history in the United States. On the one hand, it was known for building some truly beautiful and fun-to-drive cars over the years. But many of those cars were plagued with reliability issues, hence the company's departure from the U.S. market some 20 years ago. But now, thanks to the merger between Fiat (parent company of Alfa Romeo) and Chrysler, this exciting Italian brand is back on our shores, with the 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe and 4C Spider.

The 4C is hardly living in the past, though. This is a completely modern midengine sports car with a one-piece carbon-fiber monocoque chassis that is extremely light, yet strong. The 4C's turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine isn't as special, putting out just 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Ah yes, but remember all that carbon fiber? That helps the 4C weigh in at an extremely light 2,500 pounds. It doesn't need gobs of power to sprint down the road or get your blood pressure up. Although that engine might not be to Ferrari levels of power or style, it's visible through a glass panel and paired to a six-speed, automated-clutch manual transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Brembo brakes help the Alfa Romeo 4C stop with amazing confidence and consistency. Those who envision taking their Alfa to track days might want to think about the optional Track package with even firmer suspension settings (some would say too firm for the street), plus a seriously loud sport exhaust system. While people will almost definitely hear you coming the other way, chances are good you won't spot another 4C heading in your direction. These are extremely rare cars on our shores.

The 2016 Alfa Romeo is not for everyone. In fact, it's not for most people. Alfa tuned this car for all-out driving excitement, and frankly it's at its best on a racetrack, not commuting to the office. The suspension is harsh, the seats have minimal padding, and small-item storage within the cabin is hard to find. Because of that you'll definitely want to check out some rivals offering better real-world usefulness. The BMW M2 feels much more normal than the low-slung Alfa, while still offering fantastic performance. The Chevrolet Corvette is the king of bang-for-the-buck in this segment, while the Porsche Cayman offers levels of driver feedback that are nearly equal to the 4C but without hampered drivability. But if you care less about being coddled and more about track events and exclusivity, the 2016 Alfa Romeo could be just what you're looking for.