Used 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale Near Me

This car is not for everyone. It is not for those who want to drive a ubiquitous people mover from point A to point B. It is not for those who want to be in a cocoon separated from the road and without feel for the spirit of enjoyment on the road. But if you want a car that inspires, that will keep a smile on your face, that allows you to understand the relationship between road and machine in the most intimate and spirited detail, then the Alfa Romeo 4C is the only car south of $300k that will punch your ticket. The 4C is beautiful and masterful inside and out. The cockpit is made entirely of carbon fiber. The panels are made of high strength and lightweight sheet moulding compound. The engine is a highly tuned turbocharged 4 cylinder mid-mounted masterpiece, that delivers a cacophony of sounds that will let the driver know exactly how much fun it is having. The gearbox is a choice of paddle shifters or automatic, with a driver-selected all weather, normal, dynamic, or race mode. The cockpit is made for the driver. The controls are tilted to the left; the steering wheel is not a joystick with volume controls, bluetooth buttons, navigation, or cruise control. It is made to steer and to allow you to easily shift gears. The seats are firm, comfortable, and supportive. If you want a bunch of buttons to move it up and down, inflate a back bolster, or cradle you with cushions, circulating air, and heat, look elsewhere. If you want simple and comfortable functionality, then this seat is perfect. When on a drive, please plan extra time for taking the long way home, to the office, to the gas station, or anywhere else. You'll want to take that extra turn to stay behind the wheel. And when you park it or stop to get gas or groceries, get ready for folks you don't know to spill out and engage you in conversation as they daydream about driving your car. Yes, it is that amazing. Update after 9 months of ownership: The 4C still puts a smile on my face every time I start it up. I've taken some day-long trips and the supercar has performed flawlessly. So far, there have been no technical or mechanical issues with the vehicle. The 4C is a rare vehicle and will certainly continue to turn heads for years to come, both for its sheer beauty and design, but also because it will prove to be a timeless sportscar. By the way, the 4C won't be around for ever. If you want to experience a true supercar at a BMW coupe price, now's the time.

