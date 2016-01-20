Used 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,995
- 4,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,391
- 1,319 miles
$53,900
- 13,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,997
- 230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,888
- 10,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,487
- 1,319 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$57,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Alfa Romeo 4C searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Alfa Romeo 4C
Read recent reviews for the Alfa Romeo 4C
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.85 Reviews
Report abuse
bruinnut,01/20/2016
Launch Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This car is not for everyone. It is not for those who want to drive a ubiquitous people mover from point A to point B. It is not for those who want to be in a cocoon separated from the road and without feel for the spirit of enjoyment on the road. But if you want a car that inspires, that will keep a smile on your face, that allows you to understand the relationship between road and machine in the most intimate and spirited detail, then the Alfa Romeo 4C is the only car south of $300k that will punch your ticket. The 4C is beautiful and masterful inside and out. The cockpit is made entirely of carbon fiber. The panels are made of high strength and lightweight sheet moulding compound. The engine is a highly tuned turbocharged 4 cylinder mid-mounted masterpiece, that delivers a cacophony of sounds that will let the driver know exactly how much fun it is having. The gearbox is a choice of paddle shifters or automatic, with a driver-selected all weather, normal, dynamic, or race mode. The cockpit is made for the driver. The controls are tilted to the left; the steering wheel is not a joystick with volume controls, bluetooth buttons, navigation, or cruise control. It is made to steer and to allow you to easily shift gears. The seats are firm, comfortable, and supportive. If you want a bunch of buttons to move it up and down, inflate a back bolster, or cradle you with cushions, circulating air, and heat, look elsewhere. If you want simple and comfortable functionality, then this seat is perfect. When on a drive, please plan extra time for taking the long way home, to the office, to the gas station, or anywhere else. You'll want to take that extra turn to stay behind the wheel. And when you park it or stop to get gas or groceries, get ready for folks you don't know to spill out and engage you in conversation as they daydream about driving your car. Yes, it is that amazing. Update after 9 months of ownership: The 4C still puts a smile on my face every time I start it up. I've taken some day-long trips and the supercar has performed flawlessly. So far, there have been no technical or mechanical issues with the vehicle. The 4C is a rare vehicle and will certainly continue to turn heads for years to come, both for its sheer beauty and design, but also because it will prove to be a timeless sportscar. By the way, the 4C won't be around for ever. If you want to experience a true supercar at a BMW coupe price, now's the time.
Related Alfa Romeo 4C info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Lincoln NE
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Salem OR
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Mountain View CA
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Fairfax VA
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Hartford CT
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Jersey City NJ
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C Frisco TX
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ashburn VA
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Hollywood FL
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Rockford IL
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Brooklyn NY
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon