It's been said before -- this car is not for everyone. But, if you love driving a light, tight, awesome looking, sensory overkill fast sports car, this is your vehicle. The 4c is unlike anything else on the road today -- and thank heavens for it. Now, if you want comfort, quiet, listening to your tunes while drinking a latte, and wanting to be unseen when puttering around town, then this is not your car. Enjoy your Lexus. Pros: Just a blast to drive. Its "honest" which in itself is unique today. Nothing is covered up or added simply to fool anyone. It's the real deal, not fake. It's exciting, refreshing and unlike any other car made today. It's obviously hand built and fit and finish is better than most exotics. The beautiful carbon fibre interior will make your eyes water every time you look inside. The noise from the turbo charger waste gates will make you laugh out loud. It sounds a like 80's rally cars and seems to go like one as well. Performance is more than fine for city streets. You can floor it and run it through the gears without being tossed in jail. The F1 style gearbox works remarkably well -- better than a Ferrari F430. What's also surprised me is how reliable it has been. In a year of ownership, not one thing has gone wrong. To say I was expecting something different is an understatement. And the car is just beautiful, along with being completely unique. If you want people to look at you, buy this car. Between the noise and the looks you'll be a rock star on the boulevard. Service is also very reasonable. Yearly service on the car is only $240. Try that in a Ferrari or Lamborghini. Cons: Ok, it's noisy, And the wide body and doors do make it difficult to park in a normal parking space. And it's a pain to get in and out of. And it's a bit difficult to see out the back of. And the trunk is ridiculously small. And the trunk latch is in a silly place. And the seats are tight. And the seats don't move a lot. And the seat belt warning buzzer is annoying. And it has no GPS. And the seat belts rub against your neck. And there's no glove box. And there's these silly wires coming out from under the dash to charge your phone. And the cup holders don't hold larger drinks. And it has some turbo lag. And if you want to put things in the trunk, you have to put them on the ground first because you need both hands to open and latch the rear lid. And it has no power steering so parking can require some actual muscle use. And if you're over 6 foot 3 you're going to say it's too small. And if you're too wide the seats are going to be uncomfortable. And it doesn't come with a manual gearbox. And there's no climate control. And the Parrot radio is a complete joke. So if the Cons have turned you off by now, then you know this car is not for you. But if you love the idea of driving an 80's exotic with all of it's drama, feel, personality and looks BUT with AC and brakes that actually work in a car that doesn't fall apart before your eyes and is reasonably affordable to own, then this car is for you. I personally love it. You can thrash it unlike you can other more expensive sports cars and it only costs about the same as the 10,000 Corvette C7's you see everyday. Thank heavens for Alfa Romeo. Someone was nutty enough to make a car a real drivers car today that doesn't seem like every other car you drive. I don't think we will ever see anything like it again that us normal folk can afford. Its a modern classic with a classic personality. Now, how cool is that?

