Used 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale Near Me

*LOW MILES* | 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C SPIDER : ALPINE, SAT, BTOOTH, SPORT SUSPENSION, RED CLPRS, DARK 5-HOLE WLS, TRi-COAT, $6K OPTIONS | Essence Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2018 4C Spider in phenomenal mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo factory warranty. As new this Alfa Romeo had an original sticker price of $72,745 MSRP. | Added Options: Quick Package 22A- 4C Spider, 18" Fr & 19" Rr Dark 5 Hole Wheels $2,500, Tri-Coat Paint $1,500, Alpine Premium Audio System W/Subwoofer $900, Red Brake Calipers $350. | Key Features: Bright Aluminum Pedal, Sport Tuned Suspension, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio And Security System are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Alfa Romeo Convertible is equipped with. | This 4C Spider is powered by a responsive 1.7 liter 237 HP, I4 Turbo Engine mated to a smooth 6-Speed Automatic RWD transmission. The exterior is a stunning Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat (Tri-Coat Red) finish complemented by Black Leather Bucket Seats interior. Both the exterior and interior are in phenomenal condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Alfa Romeo USA was 11/30/2017. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZARBAAB45JM273379

Stock: P4892S

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-07-2020