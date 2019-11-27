  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.0 / 10

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C

#6 Luxury sport convertible

What’s new

  • The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the first 4C Spider generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Razor-sharp handling
  • Limited availability guarantees exclusivity
  • Exhilarating performance from behind the wheel
  • Harsh ride, especially with the optional suspension
  • Few creature comforts and extremely limited cargo capacity
  • Poor rear visibility
  • Unassisted steering is very heavy at low speeds
Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Review

Buying a mid-engine Italian sports car might seem a quaint fantasy for most car buyers, short of looting one's retirement account or children's college fund. But you'd be surprised that Italian flair can be had for a relatively modest sum with the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.

Unlike Italy's more expensive hardware, the 4C is a no-frills two-seater, which shares more in common with today's Lotus Elise than a Ferrari. After climbing over a wide doorsill, the driver drops into a thinly padded seat and similarly spartan cabin accommodations.

Alfa's obsession with keeping the 4C's weight down extends to its all-aluminum engine and exposed carpet-free, carbon-fiber tub. The 4C Spider is more notable for what it doesn't have, such as a central infotainment display. It doesn't even come with a solid removable top. You'll need to make do with a rollable fabric roof. It's all a testament to the 4C's mission of being a shockingly agile and reflexive handling machine.

For 2020, the 4C carries over unchanged, with the exception of the ultra limited-edition 4C Spider Italia variant, which offers an exclusive blue color and unique trim details. It's limited to just 15 units.

Ultimately, the 4C adds up to a hardcore sports car that offers unparalleled driver control and feedback at an elevated, but not exotic, price. You'll pay for it in other ways, however. A rough ride, heavy steering, and difficult entry and exit make simple tasks like going to the grocery store a challenge. Combined with a clunky transmission and almost nonexistent storage space, the 4C asks a lot of its driver, while rivals such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Boxster are far more accommodating.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.0 / 10
For such a small car, the Alfa Romeo 4C has big personality. Its unique design, growling engine and its feeling of direct connection to the road (largely thanks to manual, non-power steering) are invigorating, and its carbon-fiber body is the stuff of supercar legend, without the supercar price. These come at the cost of daily comfort, though, and its rivals, while more liveable, don't feel as special.

How does it drive?

7.0
With its turbocharged mid-engine layout, high-effort controls and low weight, the 4C commands a driver's respect and delivers a high sensation of speed. But it's not actually that quick given the company it aims to keep, needing 5 seconds to cover 0-60 mph.

Where it shines is in its lightweight chassis, sticky performance tires and stiff suspension, which allow it to take corners at high speeds and change direction almost telepathically. But its skittishness over bumps in the road can sap confidence. When driven in its sweet spot, the 4C is rewarding and feels like a modern classic. It's fun, but it's a handful, and we'd pick almost anything else for a daily driver.

How comfortable is it?

5.5
If you plan to drive at the track in race events, the 4C is great. Its stiffly sprung suspension follows the road's contours with laser-like precision, while its supportive bucket seats and air conditioning are luxuries for aficionados. But the 4C extracts a price for performance. The shock from hard-edge bumps, such as those from grates and potholes, are readily transmitted into the cabin, and you'll feel it through the thin padding of the seats.

Likewise, the 4C is a loud car that allows in abundant engine and wind noise, making conversation difficult. Earplugs are required equipment for long drives. The A/C, too, is basic, and even at its highest fan setting it fails to move much air.

How’s the interior?

5.5
The interior looks nice and minimalist, but it lacks the friendly ergonomics of other modern sports cars. A low seat height and wide doorsill make getting in and out less than graceful. Once you're in, you'll find a seating position that's nice for performance driving but not much else. The fixed seatbacks and lack of height adjustment make the seats suboptimal for cruising, and even worse for overall visibility. (Fortunately, rear parking sensors are standard equipment on 2020 models.)

The top is simple to open, though. It requires only loosening some fasteners and latches, something one person can do easily. But even with the top off, the 4C's cabin can feel rigid, claustrophobic and meant for business.

How’s the tech?

4.5
This is one of the 4C's weakest links but also an easy fix. With limited dashboard real estate, a proper infotainment system with a touchscreen display (and optional navigation system, for example) appears nearly impossible to integrate. Instead, the audio system is limited to an old-school CD player in a single-slot dash space. Audio quality is subpar, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice given how loud the cabin is when driving.

We found Bluetooth pairing was hit or miss, and calls were hard to hear over the cabin noise. The USB cable is also located under the passenger-side dash, a puzzling choice. You'll have to go with an aftermarket solution for better sound, integration and optional navigation.

How’s the storage?

4.5
Buyers shouldn't have any expectations for vast swaths of cargo volume in the 4C. The rear trunk is better than nothing, but the lid is so heavy that you need two hands to set it open, and the compartment gets hot next to the engine. It's not much better inside, with only enough space for a carry-on bag, space that's obstructed by a manual prop rod that makes for awkward loading. With a bag in the trunk, you won't be able to also store the top in there, so topless road trips would be a challenge.

There's also virtually no interior space for personal items. It's limited to a small wallet-size tray under the parking brake lever and some leather-wrapped cubbies barely large enough for a plus-size phone.

How economical is it?

5.0
During our time with the car, we achieved an average of 12.5 mpg, with a best tank of 19.5 mpg. This is in sharp contrast to the EPA figures of 28 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway). This high-strung four-cylinder gets thirsty if driven hard. It makes cool engine sounds, though.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Alfa Romeo 4C's value comes from its uniqueness and design, and less from any bang-for-the-buck factor. We found some details lacked polish (inside of the engine compartment, for example), but the interior is very well assembled with quality materials, including supple leather, real carbon-fiber accents and red contrast stitching.

Fuel economy was pretty abysmal during our testing, but that depends on how you drive. We suspect most 4C owners will see similar results. It has a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, which is comparable to competitors. And roadside assistance is available to the first owner with unlimited mileage — reasonable peace of mind since Alfa Romeo's reliability record is spottier than most.

Wildcard

8.0
A tight cabin, lack of luxury features and serious limits in daily usability make the 4C an emotional, rather than practical, consideration. Several similarly priced competitors are far more useful, but the 4C's seductive design and sensations behind the wheel are hard to quantify. Relative exclusivity will also appeal to many drivers.

Lightweight power steering would've been a welcome addition, especially when dealing with large tires and high cornering forces. But you tend to forget the 4C's quirks and foibles when you get on a smooth and twisting road. It's the closest thing to a street-legal go-kart you can get, a super-fun car reminiscent of early supercars when the sky was the limit.

Which 4C does Edmunds recommend?

The 4C Spider only comes as one model with a standard features set, but there are a handful of options for personalization. Most options are cosmetic, such as carbon-fiber interior trim accents, but a few enhance the 4C's performance credentials. The Akrapovic dual-mode exhaust is worth considering since the standard exhaust is too loud for every occasion. The super-stiff race suspension is best avoided unless you plan to drive the 4C on the track regularly. Buyers seeking more exclusivity can look to the limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia. Only 15 units are slated for North America.

Alfa Romeo 4C models

The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is powered by a turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

It comes in one trim level with a modest set of standard features, highlighted by high-performance tires, a manually operated soft top, leather-trimmed interior panels, and Bluetooth. There are also a few concessions toward modern driver aids, such as a backup camera and rear parking sensors.

A handful of options allow owners to tailor the 4C to taste, including larger wheels, a stiffer race-tuned suspension, bi-xenon headlights, an upgraded exhaust system, leather seats, carbon-fiber trim accents, and an Alpine sound system (CD player, USB, satellite and HD radio) with an optional subwoofer.

A limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia is also available. It's distinguished by an exclusive blue paint color, piano-black exterior trim and aluminum interior trim.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Spider 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Spider 2dr Coupe
    1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$67,150
    MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower237 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 4C safety features:

    Rear Parking Assist System
    Aids parking maneuvers by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the rear bumper.
    Bi-Xenon Headlamps
    Illuminates more of the road ahead than the standard halogen headlights.
    Hill Start Assist
    Prevents the 4C from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. the competition

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    Like the Alfa, the Porsche Boxster is a small and entertaining mid-engine sports car, but both cars take a very different approach. Because of its high-silled carbon-fiber tub, minimal storage space and basic luxuries, the 4C feels like a race car adapted for the road. The Boxster feels more like a road car — with a better ride and a smoother transmission — that's quick enough to race. The Boxster S and Boxster GTS variants are also a bit quicker than the 4C.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Jaguar F-Type

    The sultry Jaguar F-Type and curvaceous 4C are equally likely to attract onlookers seduced by the sheet metal. Like the Boxster, the F-Type is more usable every day, with more comfortable seats, a more relaxed ride and, thanks to a front-mounted engine, a proper trunk. There's a range of turbo- or supercharged engines available, from a fuel-sipping four-cylinder to a high-output V8.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Jaguar F-Type features

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    In standard form, the Chevrolet Corvette is a highly capable vehicle that expertly walks the line between comfort and performance. Opting for the Z51 performance package makes the Corvette no less pleasant yet seriously unlocks more of the Corvette's potential. It doesn't feel as special as the 4C — especially if you opt for the limited Italia trim — but the Corvette is a much more comfortable daily driver. Meanwhile, the 4C is strictly a once-in-a-while vehicle.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Chevrolet Corvette features

    FAQ

    Is the Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 4C both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.0 out of 10. You probably care about Alfa Romeo 4C fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4C gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4C has 3.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo 4C. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C:

    Is the Alfa Romeo 4C reliable?

    To determine whether the Alfa Romeo 4C is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4C. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4C's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 4C and gave it a 6.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 4C is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    The least-expensive 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,150.

    Other versions include:

    • Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $67,150
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Alfa Romeo 4C?

    If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo 4C, the next question is, which 4C model is right for you? 4C variants include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). For a full list of 4C models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C

    2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Overview

    The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is offered in the following submodels: 4C Coupe. Available styles include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 4C.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 4C featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

