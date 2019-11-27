2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Review

Buying a mid-engine Italian sports car might seem a quaint fantasy for most car buyers, short of looting one's retirement account or children's college fund. But you'd be surprised that Italian flair can be had for a relatively modest sum with the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Unlike Italy's more expensive hardware, the 4C is a no-frills two-seater, which shares more in common with today's Lotus Elise than a Ferrari. After climbing over a wide doorsill, the driver drops into a thinly padded seat and similarly spartan cabin accommodations. Alfa's obsession with keeping the 4C's weight down extends to its all-aluminum engine and exposed carpet-free, carbon-fiber tub. The 4C Spider is more notable for what it doesn't have, such as a central infotainment display. It doesn't even come with a solid removable top. You'll need to make do with a rollable fabric roof. It's all a testament to the 4C's mission of being a shockingly agile and reflexive handling machine. For 2020, the 4C carries over unchanged, with the exception of the ultra limited-edition 4C Spider Italia variant, which offers an exclusive blue color and unique trim details. It's limited to just 15 units. Ultimately, the 4C adds up to a hardcore sports car that offers unparalleled driver control and feedback at an elevated, but not exotic, price. You'll pay for it in other ways, however. A rough ride, heavy steering, and difficult entry and exit make simple tasks like going to the grocery store a challenge. Combined with a clunky transmission and almost nonexistent storage space, the 4C asks a lot of its driver, while rivals such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Boxster are far more accommodating.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.0 / 10

For such a small car, the Alfa Romeo 4C has big personality. Its unique design, growling engine and its feeling of direct connection to the road (largely thanks to manual, non-power steering) are invigorating, and its carbon-fiber body is the stuff of supercar legend, without the supercar price. These come at the cost of daily comfort, though, and its rivals, while more liveable, don't feel as special.

How does it drive? 7.0

With its turbocharged mid-engine layout, high-effort controls and low weight, the 4C commands a driver's respect and delivers a high sensation of speed. But it's not actually that quick given the company it aims to keep, needing 5 seconds to cover 0-60 mph.



Where it shines is in its lightweight chassis, sticky performance tires and stiff suspension, which allow it to take corners at high speeds and change direction almost telepathically. But its skittishness over bumps in the road can sap confidence. When driven in its sweet spot, the 4C is rewarding and feels like a modern classic. It's fun, but it's a handful, and we'd pick almost anything else for a daily driver.

How comfortable is it? 5.5

If you plan to drive at the track in race events, the 4C is great. Its stiffly sprung suspension follows the road's contours with laser-like precision, while its supportive bucket seats and air conditioning are luxuries for aficionados. But the 4C extracts a price for performance. The shock from hard-edge bumps, such as those from grates and potholes, are readily transmitted into the cabin, and you'll feel it through the thin padding of the seats.



Likewise, the 4C is a loud car that allows in abundant engine and wind noise, making conversation difficult. Earplugs are required equipment for long drives. The A/C, too, is basic, and even at its highest fan setting it fails to move much air.

How’s the interior? 5.5

The interior looks nice and minimalist, but it lacks the friendly ergonomics of other modern sports cars. A low seat height and wide doorsill make getting in and out less than graceful. Once you're in, you'll find a seating position that's nice for performance driving but not much else. The fixed seatbacks and lack of height adjustment make the seats suboptimal for cruising, and even worse for overall visibility. (Fortunately, rear parking sensors are standard equipment on 2020 models.)



The top is simple to open, though. It requires only loosening some fasteners and latches, something one person can do easily. But even with the top off, the 4C's cabin can feel rigid, claustrophobic and meant for business.

How’s the tech? 4.5

This is one of the 4C's weakest links but also an easy fix. With limited dashboard real estate, a proper infotainment system with a touchscreen display (and optional navigation system, for example) appears nearly impossible to integrate. Instead, the audio system is limited to an old-school CD player in a single-slot dash space. Audio quality is subpar, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice given how loud the cabin is when driving.



We found Bluetooth pairing was hit or miss, and calls were hard to hear over the cabin noise. The USB cable is also located under the passenger-side dash, a puzzling choice. You'll have to go with an aftermarket solution for better sound, integration and optional navigation.

How’s the storage? 4.5

Buyers shouldn't have any expectations for vast swaths of cargo volume in the 4C. The rear trunk is better than nothing, but the lid is so heavy that you need two hands to set it open, and the compartment gets hot next to the engine. It's not much better inside, with only enough space for a carry-on bag, space that's obstructed by a manual prop rod that makes for awkward loading. With a bag in the trunk, you won't be able to also store the top in there, so topless road trips would be a challenge.



There's also virtually no interior space for personal items. It's limited to a small wallet-size tray under the parking brake lever and some leather-wrapped cubbies barely large enough for a plus-size phone.

How economical is it? 5.0

During our time with the car, we achieved an average of 12.5 mpg, with a best tank of 19.5 mpg. This is in sharp contrast to the EPA figures of 28 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway). This high-strung four-cylinder gets thirsty if driven hard. It makes cool engine sounds, though.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Alfa Romeo 4C's value comes from its uniqueness and design, and less from any bang-for-the-buck factor. We found some details lacked polish (inside of the engine compartment, for example), but the interior is very well assembled with quality materials, including supple leather, real carbon-fiber accents and red contrast stitching.



Fuel economy was pretty abysmal during our testing, but that depends on how you drive. We suspect most 4C owners will see similar results. It has a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, which is comparable to competitors. And roadside assistance is available to the first owner with unlimited mileage — reasonable peace of mind since Alfa Romeo's reliability record is spottier than most.

Wildcard 8.0

A tight cabin, lack of luxury features and serious limits in daily usability make the 4C an emotional, rather than practical, consideration. Several similarly priced competitors are far more useful, but the 4C's seductive design and sensations behind the wheel are hard to quantify. Relative exclusivity will also appeal to many drivers.



Lightweight power steering would've been a welcome addition, especially when dealing with large tires and high cornering forces. But you tend to forget the 4C's quirks and foibles when you get on a smooth and twisting road. It's the closest thing to a street-legal go-kart you can get, a super-fun car reminiscent of early supercars when the sky was the limit.

Which 4C does Edmunds recommend?

The 4C Spider only comes as one model with a standard features set, but there are a handful of options for personalization. Most options are cosmetic, such as carbon-fiber interior trim accents, but a few enhance the 4C's performance credentials. The Akrapovic dual-mode exhaust is worth considering since the standard exhaust is too loud for every occasion. The super-stiff race suspension is best avoided unless you plan to drive the 4C on the track regularly. Buyers seeking more exclusivity can look to the limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia. Only 15 units are slated for North America.

Alfa Romeo 4C models

The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is powered by a turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.