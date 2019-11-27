2020 Alfa Romeo 4C
What’s new
- The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first 4C Spider generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Razor-sharp handling
- Limited availability guarantees exclusivity
- Exhilarating performance from behind the wheel
- Harsh ride, especially with the optional suspension
- Few creature comforts and extremely limited cargo capacity
- Poor rear visibility
- Unassisted steering is very heavy at low speeds
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Review
Buying a mid-engine Italian sports car might seem a quaint fantasy for most car buyers, short of looting one's retirement account or children's college fund. But you'd be surprised that Italian flair can be had for a relatively modest sum with the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.
Unlike Italy's more expensive hardware, the 4C is a no-frills two-seater, which shares more in common with today's Lotus Elise than a Ferrari. After climbing over a wide doorsill, the driver drops into a thinly padded seat and similarly spartan cabin accommodations.
Alfa's obsession with keeping the 4C's weight down extends to its all-aluminum engine and exposed carpet-free, carbon-fiber tub. The 4C Spider is more notable for what it doesn't have, such as a central infotainment display. It doesn't even come with a solid removable top. You'll need to make do with a rollable fabric roof. It's all a testament to the 4C's mission of being a shockingly agile and reflexive handling machine.
For 2020, the 4C carries over unchanged, with the exception of the ultra limited-edition 4C Spider Italia variant, which offers an exclusive blue color and unique trim details. It's limited to just 15 units.
Ultimately, the 4C adds up to a hardcore sports car that offers unparalleled driver control and feedback at an elevated, but not exotic, price. You'll pay for it in other ways, however. A rough ride, heavy steering, and difficult entry and exit make simple tasks like going to the grocery store a challenge. Combined with a clunky transmission and almost nonexistent storage space, the 4C asks a lot of its driver, while rivals such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Boxster are far more accommodating.
Our verdict6.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Where it shines is in its lightweight chassis, sticky performance tires and stiff suspension, which allow it to take corners at high speeds and change direction almost telepathically. But its skittishness over bumps in the road can sap confidence. When driven in its sweet spot, the 4C is rewarding and feels like a modern classic. It's fun, but it's a handful, and we'd pick almost anything else for a daily driver.
How comfortable is it?5.5
Likewise, the 4C is a loud car that allows in abundant engine and wind noise, making conversation difficult. Earplugs are required equipment for long drives. The A/C, too, is basic, and even at its highest fan setting it fails to move much air.
How’s the interior?5.5
The top is simple to open, though. It requires only loosening some fasteners and latches, something one person can do easily. But even with the top off, the 4C's cabin can feel rigid, claustrophobic and meant for business.
How’s the tech?4.5
We found Bluetooth pairing was hit or miss, and calls were hard to hear over the cabin noise. The USB cable is also located under the passenger-side dash, a puzzling choice. You'll have to go with an aftermarket solution for better sound, integration and optional navigation.
How’s the storage?4.5
There's also virtually no interior space for personal items. It's limited to a small wallet-size tray under the parking brake lever and some leather-wrapped cubbies barely large enough for a plus-size phone.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Fuel economy was pretty abysmal during our testing, but that depends on how you drive. We suspect most 4C owners will see similar results. It has a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, which is comparable to competitors. And roadside assistance is available to the first owner with unlimited mileage — reasonable peace of mind since Alfa Romeo's reliability record is spottier than most.
Wildcard8.0
Lightweight power steering would've been a welcome addition, especially when dealing with large tires and high cornering forces. But you tend to forget the 4C's quirks and foibles when you get on a smooth and twisting road. It's the closest thing to a street-legal go-kart you can get, a super-fun car reminiscent of early supercars when the sky was the limit.
Which 4C does Edmunds recommend?
Alfa Romeo 4C models
The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is powered by a turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.
It comes in one trim level with a modest set of standard features, highlighted by high-performance tires, a manually operated soft top, leather-trimmed interior panels, and Bluetooth. There are also a few concessions toward modern driver aids, such as a backup camera and rear parking sensors.
A handful of options allow owners to tailor the 4C to taste, including larger wheels, a stiffer race-tuned suspension, bi-xenon headlights, an upgraded exhaust system, leather seats, carbon-fiber trim accents, and an Alpine sound system (CD player, USB, satellite and HD radio) with an optional subwoofer.
A limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia is also available. It's distinguished by an exclusive blue paint color, piano-black exterior trim and aluminum interior trim.
Features & Specs
|Spider 2dr Coupe
1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$67,150
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4C safety features:
- Rear Parking Assist System
- Aids parking maneuvers by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the rear bumper.
- Bi-Xenon Headlamps
- Illuminates more of the road ahead than the standard halogen headlights.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the 4C from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. the competition
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
Like the Alfa, the Porsche Boxster is a small and entertaining mid-engine sports car, but both cars take a very different approach. Because of its high-silled carbon-fiber tub, minimal storage space and basic luxuries, the 4C feels like a race car adapted for the road. The Boxster feels more like a road car — with a better ride and a smoother transmission — that's quick enough to race. The Boxster S and Boxster GTS variants are also a bit quicker than the 4C.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Jaguar F-Type
The sultry Jaguar F-Type and curvaceous 4C are equally likely to attract onlookers seduced by the sheet metal. Like the Boxster, the F-Type is more usable every day, with more comfortable seats, a more relaxed ride and, thanks to a front-mounted engine, a proper trunk. There's a range of turbo- or supercharged engines available, from a fuel-sipping four-cylinder to a high-output V8.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Chevrolet Corvette
In standard form, the Chevrolet Corvette is a highly capable vehicle that expertly walks the line between comfort and performance. Opting for the Z51 performance package makes the Corvette no less pleasant yet seriously unlocks more of the Corvette's potential. It doesn't feel as special as the 4C — especially if you opt for the limited Italia trim — but the Corvette is a much more comfortable daily driver. Meanwhile, the 4C is strictly a once-in-a-while vehicle.
FAQ
Is the Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C:
Is the Alfa Romeo 4C reliable?
Is the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?
The least-expensive 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,150.
Other versions include:
- Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $67,150
What are the different models of Alfa Romeo 4C?
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Overview
The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C is offered in the following submodels: 4C Coupe. Available styles include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
