Used 1992 Acura Vigor Consumer Reviews

Too reliable Katarina , 05/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car. Report Abuse

The Forgotten Acura Texan_176 , 01/01/2004 0 of 3 people found this review helpful The vigor is a wonderfully designed BMW style car from Honda. See the lists of cons vs pros in this review for an objective review. If I wrote a text review it would be bias since I own the car and would tend to favor the pros. Report Abuse

I wish this thing would die pikapp22 , 04/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is great. I've had minor problems with it. It now has 166K miles on it. I won't die so I can't get a new car (wink-wink). Compares favorably to a 3-Series. Report Abuse

Great Car! I still love it. Alabalan , 05/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I never expected to keep a car this long, but I bought it new and 170K miles later it still runs beautifully. It IS like a sports car. I have standard transmission which I had to replace at 130K. Small back seat is the only drawback, but if you rarely have passengers, it's a perfect car. I look for it to last to at least 250K. Report Abuse