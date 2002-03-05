Used 1992 Acura Vigor for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Vigor Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura Vigor searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Vigor
  4. Used 1992 Acura Vigor

Consumer Reviews for the Acura Vigor

Read recent reviews for the Acura Vigor
Overall Consumer Rating
4.823 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (22%)
Too reliable
Katarina,05/03/2002
My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
Vigor
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to