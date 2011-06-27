Used 2017 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,217*
Total Cash Price
$25,437
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,081*
Total Cash Price
$25,946
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,207*
Total Cash Price
$34,849
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,936*
Total Cash Price
$35,866
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,639*
Total Cash Price
$35,103
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,946*
Total Cash Price
$26,454
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,665*
Total Cash Price
$36,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$532
|$2,022
|$1,173
|$994
|$2,543
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$416
|$635
|$684
|$735
|$792
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,100
|$815
|$509
|$184
|$3,976
|Depreciation
|$5,458
|$2,361
|$2,078
|$1,842
|$1,654
|$13,393
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,741
|$8,834
|$7,546
|$6,959
|$8,137
|$43,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$4,999
|Maintenance
|$543
|$2,062
|$1,196
|$1,014
|$2,594
|$7,409
|Repairs
|$424
|$648
|$698
|$750
|$808
|$3,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,122
|$831
|$519
|$188
|$4,056
|Depreciation
|$5,567
|$2,408
|$2,120
|$1,879
|$1,687
|$13,661
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,976
|$9,011
|$7,697
|$7,098
|$8,300
|$44,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$6,714
|Maintenance
|$729
|$2,770
|$1,607
|$1,362
|$3,484
|$9,952
|Repairs
|$570
|$870
|$937
|$1,007
|$1,085
|$4,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,877
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,874
|$1,507
|$1,117
|$697
|$252
|$5,447
|Depreciation
|$7,477
|$3,235
|$2,847
|$2,524
|$2,266
|$18,348
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,085
|$12,103
|$10,338
|$9,534
|$11,148
|$59,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,423
|$1,465
|$6,910
|Maintenance
|$750
|$2,851
|$1,654
|$1,402
|$3,586
|$10,242
|Repairs
|$587
|$895
|$964
|$1,036
|$1,117
|$4,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,163
|Financing
|$1,929
|$1,551
|$1,149
|$718
|$259
|$5,606
|Depreciation
|$7,696
|$3,329
|$2,930
|$2,597
|$2,332
|$18,884
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,555
|$12,456
|$10,640
|$9,812
|$11,473
|$60,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$6,763
|Maintenance
|$734
|$2,790
|$1,619
|$1,372
|$3,509
|$10,024
|Repairs
|$574
|$876
|$944
|$1,014
|$1,093
|$4,502
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,891
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,117
|Financing
|$1,888
|$1,518
|$1,125
|$702
|$254
|$5,487
|Depreciation
|$7,532
|$3,258
|$2,868
|$2,542
|$2,283
|$18,482
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,203
|$12,191
|$10,413
|$9,603
|$11,229
|$59,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,097
|Maintenance
|$553
|$2,103
|$1,220
|$1,034
|$2,645
|$7,555
|Repairs
|$433
|$660
|$711
|$764
|$824
|$3,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,423
|$1,144
|$848
|$529
|$191
|$4,135
|Depreciation
|$5,676
|$2,455
|$2,161
|$1,916
|$1,720
|$13,929
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,211
|$9,187
|$7,848
|$7,237
|$8,462
|$44,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$7,106
|Maintenance
|$771
|$2,932
|$1,701
|$1,441
|$3,687
|$10,533
|Repairs
|$603
|$921
|$992
|$1,066
|$1,148
|$4,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,224
|Financing
|$1,984
|$1,595
|$1,182
|$738
|$267
|$5,765
|Depreciation
|$7,914
|$3,423
|$3,013
|$2,671
|$2,398
|$19,420
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,024
|$12,809
|$10,942
|$10,091
|$11,799
|$62,665
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 TLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
