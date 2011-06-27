Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S Consumer Reviews

Dhruv , 06/22/2019 Type-S 4dr Sedan w/High-Performance Tires (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

The 2008 TL Type-S is my first car and I can't even explain how much I love it. It is so beautiful and is often regarded as one of the best looking sedans ever made. The quad exhausts look very aggressive and the waffle rims are truly gorgeous. The car looks both sinister and beautiful at the same time, which is what I adore. The interior is very nice as well, but over time many owners have experienced cracked dash, ripped seats, etc. However, in my car, the only thing that broke is a small piece of the cupholder. Other than that, the interior is very roomy and overall a great place to spend time. The steering wheel looks great and sporty. The acceleration is very thrilling with the 286 hp V6, but I am not a fan of the wheel-spin. I wish it was AWD. The engine sounds amazing, as the Vtec induction howl is addicting to listen to. The ride is incredibly smooth and my passengers always say that they really enjoy the ride, and even non car-enthusiast passengers tell me that the car sounds good. :-) The Brembo rotors in the front provide the car with phenomenal stopping power and the calipers look very stylish and sporty. The car handles so well for a sedan, and I have major confidence when I take the car in a heavy corner at high speeds. It feels very planted and I feel really excited and secure at the same time. The ELS sound system is amazing, despite the bluetooth not working and me having to use aux. However, these little problems are totally outweighed by the immense pleasure this car evokes. The complaints I have follow- Poor quality dash, cheap cupholder, timing belt and water pump replacement, bluetooth not working. Other than these issues, the car is amazing. Overall, the TL-S is one of the greatest sport sedans ever made and Acura hit a home run. This car marks the end of an era, as after this car stopped being made, Acura has gone downhill in the past 11 years. None of their cars today give the feeling of sportiness except the NSX and MAYBE the TLX A-Spec. I hope the new Type-S models bring back the specialty that the TL-S carried. This car is also so uncommon, which is what I LOVE. I am the only one I know who owns one, and people gawk at it. I only see another TL-S maybe once or twice a month, and the owners and I have some fun talks. Its rarity, value, design, and performance make it a wondrous piece of automotive art. I love this car more than I can even explain. Please bring back the fun that the TL-S evokes Acura, please.