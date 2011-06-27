Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S Consumer Reviews
highly satisfied customer
this is very good car if its well maintained, over all i am satisfied, it looks outstanding, even in 2018 it gets complements a lot, very reliable, acceleration is great, its fast car for US highways, but the thing other people might not like is the ride quality, it feels like a track car, it has stiff suspension so keep that in mind, and also the ground clearance is low, the car seats lower than the average sedan, so its good to know these things before buying, for me personally i like the car more for these reasons but other people might not,
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid Car
Basically bought this car from the inside out. Compared to 330i, Audi A4 and felt the TL was a better value and much more spacious. After a year there have been no defects to speak of, so quite satisfied with build quality. Performance is quite good although torque steer is evident under hard acceleration. Ergonomics are excellent and runs fantastic on the highway. Manual mode transmission is a little disappointing as it does not force the transmission into quicker gear shifts.
Absolutely Incredible.
The 2008 TL Type-S is my first car and I can't even explain how much I love it. It is so beautiful and is often regarded as one of the best looking sedans ever made. The quad exhausts look very aggressive and the waffle rims are truly gorgeous. The car looks both sinister and beautiful at the same time, which is what I adore. The interior is very nice as well, but over time many owners have experienced cracked dash, ripped seats, etc. However, in my car, the only thing that broke is a small piece of the cupholder. Other than that, the interior is very roomy and overall a great place to spend time. The steering wheel looks great and sporty. The acceleration is very thrilling with the 286 hp V6, but I am not a fan of the wheel-spin. I wish it was AWD. The engine sounds amazing, as the Vtec induction howl is addicting to listen to. The ride is incredibly smooth and my passengers always say that they really enjoy the ride, and even non car-enthusiast passengers tell me that the car sounds good. :-) The Brembo rotors in the front provide the car with phenomenal stopping power and the calipers look very stylish and sporty. The car handles so well for a sedan, and I have major confidence when I take the car in a heavy corner at high speeds. It feels very planted and I feel really excited and secure at the same time. The ELS sound system is amazing, despite the bluetooth not working and me having to use aux. However, these little problems are totally outweighed by the immense pleasure this car evokes. The complaints I have follow- Poor quality dash, cheap cupholder, timing belt and water pump replacement, bluetooth not working. Other than these issues, the car is amazing. Overall, the TL-S is one of the greatest sport sedans ever made and Acura hit a home run. This car marks the end of an era, as after this car stopped being made, Acura has gone downhill in the past 11 years. None of their cars today give the feeling of sportiness except the NSX and MAYBE the TLX A-Spec. I hope the new Type-S models bring back the specialty that the TL-S carried. This car is also so uncommon, which is what I LOVE. I am the only one I know who owns one, and people gawk at it. I only see another TL-S maybe once or twice a month, and the owners and I have some fun talks. Its rarity, value, design, and performance make it a wondrous piece of automotive art. I love this car more than I can even explain. Please bring back the fun that the TL-S evokes Acura, please.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value for the money
I purchased my TL-S in July 2008 after seeing the spy pictures of the 2009 models. So far I have 7,500 miles on the car and it has been flawless. The 3.5L makes this car a sleeper, it's plenty fast for me. I shopped the G35, Lexus IS350 and BMW 3 Series before buying the Acura. The nice part about the car is the value for the money, this car comes loaded. With Lexus, BMW and Infiniti the options are expensive and add up quickly. An IS350 with the same equipment as this car stickered at over $45k, same with BMW. I was able to purchase my TL-S for $33k, that was $5,800 off the sticker. Was able to get a good deal with the ugly 2009's ready to hit the market.
Acura tl sport 2008
Recently bought a 2008 acura tl sport (carbon bronze) used with 125k miles, cant say im not satisfied, iv had a lot of people tell me how it looks more of a year car than a 2008, drivers perspective pretty fast great take offs , spacious, audio system is amazing , only complain no Bluetooth audio , besides that , the car is a great choice , iv had a 2000 civic 2007 g35 , but by far iv really like this car the most, if your a racer its fast but there is faster , you a cruiser , this is a great built up , gas worth every cent.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner