Used 1998 Acura SLX Consumer Reviews
Best car ever had.
I just love the SLX. If you're looking for a reliable car this is it. This car has almost 200,000 miles on it and its still running great. All i've done on the car was change the oil the brakes and tires. I read some reviews saying that this car tips over very easily but trust me from the way i drive it I'm surprised that it hasn't tipped over yet. This is a great car compact from outside and extremely roomy in the inside. IF acura continued the production of this car, hands down i would have one. I currently drive a BMW but i still have the acura on the side for emergencies and I'm happy i never sold it since my BMW only gives me problems.
Best Vehicle I have ever owned
This is the best SUV ever made. It has plenty of cargo room, power, can actually go off road, and yet swadles the passengers with luxury. It is also tough and durable --- six years later, people ask me if it is the "new" Acura SUV, as no one has ever seen one.
Still a great value & ride!
Still own my 1998 canary teal blue SLX, still in great shape. I got caught in a wicked snow storm almost 2 years ago & went careening off the road. The vehicle remained upright & steady even though I ended up on the other side of the freeway & facing in the opposite direction! Still a great drive & ride!
Great quality and functionality
5 years and almost no troubles to speak of. Very good quality. I wish I could say the same for my newer Volvo. Great space in the back, nice interior, huge sunroof. All and all, I recommend highly. A used one is surely a great value.
Great SUV!!!
Great truck, everyone who rides with me is amazed by the comfortable ride, the interior amenities. #1 comment is "It's like riding in a limousine!" Good looking truck, if you ask me.
