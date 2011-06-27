Used 2018 Acura RLX Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$31,457 - $37,583
Lousy electronics

Paul Montana, 09/07/2018
P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The electronics on this car are awful. Ask it for directions and it tells you today's date. Imports my address book from iPhone in a jumbled mess. Ask it to dial number and it dials someone else. Cannot control my iPhone music with info system. Called Acura and they said "You can if you pay us $154 a year". Are you kidding me? Why not Apple Play like Honda Civic? Paid too much for this car for third class info entertainment system.

