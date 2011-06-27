Used 2016 Acura RLX Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,382
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$2,622
|$1,563
|$1,786
|$2,288
|$9,876
|Repairs
|$762
|$815
|$878
|$945
|$1,015
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,156
|Financing
|$1,932
|$1,554
|$1,149
|$719
|$260
|$5,614
|Depreciation
|$8,404
|$3,609
|$3,177
|$2,815
|$2,526
|$20,531
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,425
|$12,548
|$10,834
|$10,452
|$10,400
|$62,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$7,435
|Maintenance
|$1,628
|$2,641
|$1,575
|$1,800
|$2,305
|$9,948
|Repairs
|$767
|$821
|$885
|$952
|$1,023
|$4,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,946
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,172
|Financing
|$1,946
|$1,565
|$1,158
|$725
|$262
|$5,655
|Depreciation
|$8,465
|$3,635
|$3,200
|$2,836
|$2,545
|$20,681
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,560
|$12,639
|$10,913
|$10,528
|$10,476
|$63,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,496
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$1,952
|$1,164
|$1,330
|$1,703
|$7,353
|Repairs
|$567
|$607
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$3,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,605
|Financing
|$1,438
|$1,157
|$856
|$536
|$194
|$4,180
|Depreciation
|$6,257
|$2,687
|$2,365
|$2,096
|$1,881
|$15,286
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,718
|$9,342
|$8,066
|$7,782
|$7,743
|$46,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RLX Sedan Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$1,519
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$7,597
|Maintenance
|$1,664
|$2,699
|$1,609
|$1,839
|$2,355
|$10,165
|Repairs
|$784
|$839
|$904
|$973
|$1,045
|$4,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,988
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,219
|Financing
|$1,988
|$1,599
|$1,183
|$740
|$268
|$5,778
|Depreciation
|$8,649
|$3,714
|$3,270
|$2,898
|$2,600
|$21,130
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,963
|$12,914
|$11,150
|$10,757
|$10,703
|$64,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$1,180
|$1,914
|$1,141
|$1,304
|$1,670
|$7,209
|Repairs
|$556
|$595
|$641
|$690
|$741
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,134
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,098
|Depreciation
|$6,134
|$2,634
|$2,319
|$2,055
|$1,844
|$14,986
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,449
|$9,159
|$7,908
|$7,629
|$7,591
|$45,736
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Acura RLX in Virginia is:not available
