2019 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ILX Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,527*
Total Cash Price
$26,828
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,090*
Total Cash Price
$36,034
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,752*
Total Cash Price
$26,302
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,640*
Total Cash Price
$37,086
Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,478*
Total Cash Price
$36,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$998
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$228
|$704
|$597
|$1,087
|$1,798
|$4,415
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$405
|$622
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,119
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,160
|$859
|$538
|$195
|$4,194
|Depreciation
|$6,594
|$2,618
|$2,140
|$2,398
|$2,095
|$15,846
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,779
|$6,994
|$6,187
|$7,100
|$7,466
|$39,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ILX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,261
|Maintenance
|$307
|$945
|$801
|$1,460
|$2,415
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$836
|$1,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,503
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,939
|$1,558
|$1,154
|$722
|$262
|$5,633
|Depreciation
|$8,857
|$3,517
|$2,874
|$3,221
|$2,814
|$21,283
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,821
|$9,394
|$8,310
|$9,537
|$10,028
|$53,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$224
|$690
|$585
|$1,066
|$1,763
|$4,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,137
|$842
|$527
|$191
|$4,112
|Depreciation
|$6,465
|$2,567
|$2,098
|$2,351
|$2,054
|$15,535
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,548
|$6,857
|$6,066
|$6,961
|$7,320
|$38,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ILX Sedan Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$316
|$973
|$825
|$1,503
|$2,486
|$6,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$560
|$860
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,778
|Financing
|$1,995
|$1,603
|$1,187
|$743
|$269
|$5,798
|Depreciation
|$9,116
|$3,619
|$2,958
|$3,315
|$2,896
|$21,904
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,283
|$9,668
|$8,553
|$9,815
|$10,321
|$54,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ILX Sedan Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$309
|$952
|$807
|$1,471
|$2,433
|$5,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$548
|$842
|$1,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,953
|$1,569
|$1,162
|$727
|$264
|$5,675
|Depreciation
|$8,922
|$3,542
|$2,895
|$3,244
|$2,835
|$21,438
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,936
|$9,463
|$8,371
|$9,606
|$10,102
|$53,478
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 ILX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your ILX
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Acura ILX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX