Used 2017 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car at a fantastic price Victoria Smyth , 09/09/2017 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car to replace a 2001 Integra. This car is different (let's face it. There are few cars available today which are going to handle like the Integra.). Most modern vehicles have electric steering (ugh) and McPherson struts or something similar. The double wishbone is gone for the most part. HOWEVER, although this car is different, it is still a lot of fun to drive. It handles extremely well with a lot of horsepower for its size. The steering is good for electric and there is good feedback. This is he first automatic I have owned in many decades of driving. My advice: put it in sport mode, step on the gas and look for some winding roads. You won't regret it! March 2018. It is 7 months on and there has not been a single problem with this vehicle. It handles pretty well in the snow. It handles well on wet pavement. It is nimble and very quick on dry pavement. I drive in comfort mode to commute and it responds very well when I need to merge into traffic. CR rated the ride poor, but I don't find it so. I think it is perfect for a "sport sedan". I've hit a few very bad potholes with no serious side effects. Two minor complaints: the armrests are too low and there is no dome light. Otherwise, it is excellent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Regressing but still worthy SDA , 12/15/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Feels like Honda literally sent Acura a civic LX and they "pimped your ride" with some leather and such. Back in 2007 with my first new Acura, the TSX was with navi or not, and came fully loaded with all the other features and was tons of fun to drive, especially in the twisties (mine was a 6 speed manual). Now they have packages and trim levels (no manual trans offering) and it seems the value of Acura has gotten lost and swept up to try and compete with heavily option oriented luxury brands where you're nickle and dimed for each and every convenience. "Pleather" and heated seats, bluetooth and a dual clutch trans are all nice and standard features but also very basic ones you'll find on most cars with stickers in the low $20k range these days. If you want a touch screen entertainment system you'll pony up $2,000 for the premium package and also get some nick-nack features like perforated leather and blind spot detection. If not you're stuck with the 2006 looking blue interface that is way past its due date to be redone. The 17" wheels they put on this thing belong on a base model civic in my opinion and make the car look a touch like it's trying way too hard to be cutting edge styled, otherwise the styling of the car may be one of it's higher selling points. 2.4L motor is standard now so 201hp but it still feels like it could use a kick in the pants in that department for being damn near $30,000. Truthfully it really is just a very comfortable, better looking Civic that you can lease for under $300 a month with $0 down, however, it may be the best thing you can get for that price in the luxury market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Snazzy Little Car Tricia , 07/20/2017 Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful When we decided to buy a new car we looked at the Honda Accord, Subaru Legacy and the ILX. The Subaru had a lot of safety features but wasn't very attractive. Honda surprisingly didn't ride that smoothly and if I wanted all the bells and whistle was very pricey. We have a 2006 TL and it has been a great car so we decided to look at Acura and the last car we saw was the ILX and it was IT! The ride was smooth and had much more power than I thought it would, it has all the bells and whistles I wanted and the safety features that Subaru has. We were able to get the Tech Plus for a price lower than both the Honda and Subaru with the features we got. I've had the car a couple of weeks and the gas mileage is great and I'm truly enjoying it. I've had several people comment on how good looking the car is. I see other reviews slamming this car but this 60 year old Nana with a snazzy red little car couldn't be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 ILX Raphael Grenfell , 04/10/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful I have bought an ILX July last year and in January they transmission broke! February they had to replace the battery twice, in March they had to replace the starter... and today the car would not start. I have been trying to talk to Acura saying that the car it's beyond repair and that I don't need a buy back, only give me car that is not a "lemon"... the case manager keep saying that he is trying something but cannot garantee anything!! So I would not recommend anyone to buy an acura, specially ILX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse