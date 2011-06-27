Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S Consumer Reviews
2001 Acura Cl 3.2 Type-S Coupe -- Excellent
I loved my 2001 Acura so much that I figured I'd share my great experience. I drove my car for three years running it up to 180000km. This car never let me down and started every single time - even in the -40 Canadian winters. I never had any problems with the transmission or any other part of the car. The Acura Cl Type-S is truly a joy to drive, lots of power for all sorts of fun. Handled excellent in the winter and on gravel roads. Unfortunately I was hit in an intersection writing my vehicle off. That being said, the car kept me safe and the necessary airbags deployed when and where they were needed. I now drive an Infiniti and it is not at all comparable to my great Cl.
Transmission
Bad transmissions with the Honda's and Acura's. Heating is the major failure for transmissions.
NOW...Read This!! The 3.2CL-S is AWESOME
After wreaking my '99 Prelude in April I didn't know what to buy! After doing a little research, I found a blue '01 CL-S at a Chevy dealership...(yep, Chevy)...and for a great price too!! The car only had 8800 miles on it. The test drive was awesome. I fell in love with the car as soon as I sat in it! The dealership said some guy traded it in for a Corvette (feel sorry for him). All I can say is that I'm glad that he did! I'm not crazy about Corvettes....but my Acura.....now that's a different story!!
My 2001 Acura CL-S
In 2000, I bought a 2001 Acura CL-S brand new and I love it. It has 49,000 miles and the only things I have ever had done to it is have the oil changed and the scheduled maintenance. The only thing bad I have to say about this car is that it didn't hold it's value as I thought it would. Even though I have 4 people standing in line to buy it, I am keeping it and maybe sell it later. It is a blast to drive and now that there are not many on the road, it gets the looks. I think it is a beautiful and a fun car. So if you ever see a shiny, bright red 2001 CL-S in perfect condition passing you, wave, it will probably be me.
Just Be Cautious
My uncle got the car new in 2001. He gave it to me 3 years ago with 93,000mi on it (nothing for a Honda) within the first 3 months of having it at 96,000mi the transmission died. This was the first of my problems. The side motor mount as well as front, were worn out so much they were not holding the engine in place anymore. At 123,867mi when I HAD to give it up because of the enormity of problems it was having Acura quoted me at $4,895 for all the repairs. List of items that needed replacement: All four rotors, brake pads(normal), All four struts with the coils because they were "weak", both front CV axels, and the front passenger brake caliper. Maybe I just had bad luck but just be weary.
Sponsored cars related to the CL
Related Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner