Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S Consumer Reviews

2001 Acura Cl 3.2 Type-S Coupe -- Excellent jrswifty , 05/06/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I loved my 2001 Acura so much that I figured I'd share my great experience. I drove my car for three years running it up to 180000km. This car never let me down and started every single time - even in the -40 Canadian winters. I never had any problems with the transmission or any other part of the car. The Acura Cl Type-S is truly a joy to drive, lots of power for all sorts of fun. Handled excellent in the winter and on gravel roads. Unfortunately I was hit in an intersection writing my vehicle off. That being said, the car kept me safe and the necessary airbags deployed when and where they were needed. I now drive an Infiniti and it is not at all comparable to my great Cl.

Transmission alexei2 , 08/10/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bad transmissions with the Honda's and Acura's. Heating is the major failure for transmissions.

NOW...Read This!! The 3.2CL-S is AWESOME Acura4Ashlee , 11/05/2003 10 of 11 people found this review helpful After wreaking my '99 Prelude in April I didn't know what to buy! After doing a little research, I found a blue '01 CL-S at a Chevy dealership...(yep, Chevy)...and for a great price too!! The car only had 8800 miles on it. The test drive was awesome. I fell in love with the car as soon as I sat in it! The dealership said some guy traded it in for a Corvette (feel sorry for him). All I can say is that I'm glad that he did! I'm not crazy about Corvettes....but my Acura.....now that's a different story!!

My 2001 Acura CL-S smileyhollow , 01/24/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful In 2000, I bought a 2001 Acura CL-S brand new and I love it. It has 49,000 miles and the only things I have ever had done to it is have the oil changed and the scheduled maintenance. The only thing bad I have to say about this car is that it didn't hold it's value as I thought it would. Even though I have 4 people standing in line to buy it, I am keeping it and maybe sell it later. It is a blast to drive and now that there are not many on the road, it gets the looks. I think it is a beautiful and a fun car. So if you ever see a shiny, bright red 2001 CL-S in perfect condition passing you, wave, it will probably be me.