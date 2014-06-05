Used 2001 Acura CL for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S in White
    used

    2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S

    200,080 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,295

    Details
  • 2001 Acura CL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2001 Acura CL 3.2

    155,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2002 Acura CL 3.2 in Gold
    used

    2002 Acura CL 3.2

    92,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1999 Acura CL 3.0
    used

    1999 Acura CL 3.0

    267,889 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,943

    Details
  • 2003 Acura CL 3.2
    used

    2003 Acura CL 3.2

    223,972 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2003 Acura CL 3.2 in White
    used

    2003 Acura CL 3.2

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1997 Acura CL 3.0
    used

    1997 Acura CL 3.0

    156,908 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details

2001 Acura Cl 3.2 Type-S Coupe -- Excellent
jrswifty,05/06/2014
I loved my 2001 Acura so much that I figured I'd share my great experience. I drove my car for three years running it up to 180000km. This car never let me down and started every single time - even in the -40 Canadian winters. I never had any problems with the transmission or any other part of the car. The Acura Cl Type-S is truly a joy to drive, lots of power for all sorts of fun. Handled excellent in the winter and on gravel roads. Unfortunately I was hit in an intersection writing my vehicle off. That being said, the car kept me safe and the necessary airbags deployed when and where they were needed. I now drive an Infiniti and it is not at all comparable to my great Cl.
