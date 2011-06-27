  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(122)
2001 Acura CL Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Subdued yet elegant styling, powerful V6 engines, lavish standard features list, comfortable cabin, impressive handling.
  • Interior trimmings lack refinement, rough ride from Type S suspension, front-wheel drive, no manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you are looking for a luxury coupe for about $30,000, you'll be hard pressed to find anything better.

Vehicle overview

Acura's target market for the 3.2CL is aging baby boomers that are experiencing life without children for the first time in decades. No longer needing that silly SUV or monstrous minivan, these empty nesters are supposed to rediscover the joys of coupe life?preferably in a CL.

Well, there are worse places to go for a midlife crisis. Acura's CL offers spirited performance and competent handling in a package that effectively marries the two with a comfortable, well-appointed cabin. Two models are available: the standard CL or, for those who crave a sportier ride with additional power, the performance-oriented Type S.

Though it will never threaten an NSX in terms of absolute handling nor a Bentley Continental R with regard to lavish trimmings, the stoutly bodied CL may surprise drivers who think that automatic climate control and canyon carving are mutually exclusive.

Highway manners are excellent, with a comfortable ride that provides plenty of feedback. Standard 16-inch wheels and antilock brakes provide sure footing when pushed to the limit, and the variable-assist rack-and-pinion steering is communicative without making low-speed parking maneuvers difficult. A smooth, torquey 3.2-liter, 225-horsepower V6 in standard CLs (or a 260-horsepower version in the Type S model) makes for lively acceleration. The front wheels are driven through a five-speed SportShift automanual transmission.

The extra investment required to purchase the Type S is worth the cost in drivetrain dividends, which include a dual-stage induction system, low-restriction dual exhaust, larger throttle body, increased compression ratio, special cylinder heads, firmer springs, increased shock damping and handsome 17-inch wheels. Type S also gets a Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) system to keep the car pointed in the direction you want to go. Be warned, however, that the stiffly sprung Type S suffers from a somewhat harsh ride on most urban streets.

Unlike American personal coupes that are often overweight and overtly flashy, or austere German sport coupes, which are often Spartan to the point of monasticism, the CL's interior effectively blends ergonomic simplicity with the look, if not the feel, of rich appointments. Up front, occupants will find comfortable and supportive leather-faced seats, as well as plenty of legroom. Side-impact airbags are standard. Acura calls the CL a 2+2, so it should come as no surprise that backseat passengers will feel a bit pinched if they are over average height.

Standard niceties include an in-dash six-disc CD changer hooked to an Acura/Bose audio system, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, and a power moonroof. The only option on either model is a DVD-based navigation system containing complete mapping of the 48 contiguous states.

As the first Acura designed, engineered, and manufactured almost entirely in the United States, the CL certainly doesn't feel "American." From its high-end accouterments to its sporty road manners, the CL takes personal luxury to a level not commonly found on vehicles in this price range.

2001 Highlights

Acura's CL undergoes a major makeover to gain headway in the luxury coupe market. New from the ground up, the CL receives upgraded 3.2-liter V6 engines making up to 260 horsepower, a five-speed automatic transmission with sequential SportShift, and a full load of standard equipment for a bargain-basement price. A new sport-tuned Type S is worth the extra money if you value performance over ride comfort.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Acura CL.

5(75%)
4(21%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
122 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 Acura Cl 3.2 Type-S Coupe -- Excellent
jrswifty,05/06/2014
I loved my 2001 Acura so much that I figured I'd share my great experience. I drove my car for three years running it up to 180000km. This car never let me down and started every single time - even in the -40 Canadian winters. I never had any problems with the transmission or any other part of the car. The Acura Cl Type-S is truly a joy to drive, lots of power for all sorts of fun. Handled excellent in the winter and on gravel roads. Unfortunately I was hit in an intersection writing my vehicle off. That being said, the car kept me safe and the necessary airbags deployed when and where they were needed. I now drive an Infiniti and it is not at all comparable to my great Cl.
Transmission
alexei2,08/10/2013
Bad transmissions with the Honda's and Acura's. Heating is the major failure for transmissions.
NOW...Read This!! The 3.2CL-S is AWESOME
Acura4Ashlee,11/05/2003
After wreaking my '99 Prelude in April I didn't know what to buy! After doing a little research, I found a blue '01 CL-S at a Chevy dealership...(yep, Chevy)...and for a great price too!! The car only had 8800 miles on it. The test drive was awesome. I fell in love with the car as soon as I sat in it! The dealership said some guy traded it in for a Corvette (feel sorry for him). All I can say is that I'm glad that he did! I'm not crazy about Corvettes....but my Acura.....now that's a different story!!
My 2001 Acura CL-S
smileyhollow,01/24/2012
In 2000, I bought a 2001 Acura CL-S brand new and I love it. It has 49,000 miles and the only things I have ever had done to it is have the oil changed and the scheduled maintenance. The only thing bad I have to say about this car is that it didn't hold it's value as I thought it would. Even though I have 4 people standing in line to buy it, I am keeping it and maybe sell it later. It is a blast to drive and now that there are not many on the road, it gets the looks. I think it is a beautiful and a fun car. So if you ever see a shiny, bright red 2001 CL-S in perfect condition passing you, wave, it will probably be me.
See all 122 reviews of the 2001 Acura CL
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2001 Acura CL
Imagine your typical honors course in high school, full of the best and brightest, on the verge of ruling the world. You've got Barry BMW, brilliant and fabulously well read, but a bit of a punk sometimes and prone to wear expensive outfits. You've got Annie Audi, complex, chic and sharp as a whip, despite her lack of a decent caboose. And Martin Mercedes, who can get by on pure genealogy alone.

Then there's good ol' Andy Acura. No, he's not the sharpest knife in the drawer. But he always gets his homework in on time, is never tardy, and you know that if you ask him to take a note to the principal's office, he won't dawdle or take the long route. Nope, Mrs. Van Allan will have the note in her gnarled, liver-spotted hands just as soon as Andy's little legs can carry it to her.

So what happens if you inject a bit of hip, a dash of verve and a pinch of attitude into Andy? Does he become an object of affection? Desire? Or is the result a classic interpretation of a hipster doofus?

Acura is hoping that Andy, er, the new 3.2 CL Type S will be the kind of car that you dream about. Lust after. And all those other phrases that incorrectly end with a preposition.

On paper, the Acura should excel. Amongst its formidable competition, it's got the most powerful engine. It's got the most standard features. It's got the lowest price tag. Yet it still lacks that certain magic glimmer that distinguishes the segment-leading 3 Series.

Perhaps it's in its accessibility. The Type S is tailor-made to appeal to the mass-audience consumer who likes a luxury nameplate and the goodies that come with it, as well as the ability go fast, but doesn't want to expend that little bit of extra effort that yields ultimate driving pleasure.

Let's start with the front-wheel-drive layout. Really, no true performance car can be termed thusly if power is delivered to the front paws rather than the hind legs. Yes, it'll handle better in the wet or snow, but on dry pavement, no front-wheel-drive car can whup one with a rear-wheel configuration when it comes to sheer driving dynamics. Accordingly, guiding the Acura felt a tad sludgy as compared to the keen polish of a BMW. However, as the CL is based on Honda's global midsize platform, and all Hondas are FWD save for the brilliant exception of the S2000, we can't expect that they'd eschew their proven formula to create a RWD performance vehicle. Can we?

And, from our "Rockford Files" fan, a tongue-in-cheek comment from executive editor Karl Brauer - "The emergency brake is not operated by hand. You have to push a pedal on the far left side of the footwell. This is lame for a car that's supposed to compete with a 3 Series. With front-wheel drive, the only way to get the car sideways is to use the e-brake, but you can't do that with this setup." That Brauer - always up to his impish tricks. "Seriously, though," he contends, "no serious performance car that's deserving of the title lacks a hand-brake - it reduces its potential maneuverability."

On to the tranny. The SportShift design on the Acura is like that of BMW's - that is, the manual shift gate is correctly located on the left side of the box, near the driver, and moves up for upshifts and down for downshifts. Very intuitive, very easy to use. However, like most automanual transmissions, the gearshifts weren't as crisp or quick as a true manual; there was little difference between leaving it in the automatic mode and rowing your own gears in the middle range. At highway speeds, however, the auto managed to get confused, becoming hesitant when going from 60 mph to 80; we really had to work for a downshift. Car manufacturers have yet to develop an automanual that works like a true manual tranny, and for a performance-oriented vehicle, we'd expect the option of a manual.

Furthermore, steering could use a bit more feel. Although agile, quick and linear, the numb steering wheel transmitted little feedback from the road -- not the best trait in a performance vehicle.

We've got these gripes against the CL. But what the Acura lacks in flash, it more than makes up for in solid, dependable, and at times, excellent performance and a more-than-generous list of feature content, helping to create bonafide value.

Shod with 17-inch, machined finish alloys, the wheels of the CL Type S are awfully flashy, too much so, perhaps. It's like Andy wearing Gucci loafers when he'd look perfectly presentable in Florsheims. The awesome Michelin Pilot 215/50R17 V-Rated all season rubber stuck to the road like a limpet does sea-soaked rocks, didn't plow much in tight turns, and protested very little even when pushed hard.

The ultra-refined motor is exemplary of Japan's best. The 3.2-liter VTEC V6 powerplant makes copious power; 260 horses, to be exact. That's 35 more than the new inline-six of the BMW 330i. In the upper reaches of the rev range, near 6,100 rpm when the peak power is reached, it emanated a wicked little growl. Up to that point, however, it was the model of finesse. Thanks to vacuum-controlled front and rear hydraulic mounts, it emitted little to no sound, rumble or vibration; nor did it bestow any excitement. Again, accessibility is key: Peak torque of 232 foot-pounds is delivered between 3,500-5,500 rpm where most drivers would most need it. Our road test editor was able to derive a 0 to 60 time of 6.7 seconds, slightly slower but comparable to the 330Ci's acceleration numbers. You will have little trouble keeping up with that Bimmer, but the driver of the BMW will be having more fun than you are, thanks to greater communication between man and machine.

Braking performance from the four-wheel ABS system was excellent, requiring 131 feet for the 60 to 0 deceleration run, with smooth, predictable results every time. The ABS kicked in with a proper amount of pulse, and straight-line stability was near perfect and reassuringly consistent.

The double wishbone front suspension and multilink rear suspension jostled the commuter while traversing broken pavement around city streets, unable to dampen many of the bumps, but did an admirable job of managing canyon roads around Malibu with a modicum of body roll. The CL easily maintained its equilibrium, while composing itself quickly before gobbling up the next curve. Improved torsional rigidity over the previous CL was evident here, and inspired both respect for Acura engineers and confidence in the driver to push the car.

Not that we'd get into too much trouble. All CLs come standard with a traction control system (TCS), but the Type S is replete with Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) that combines TCS and ABS to manipulate the throttle, fuel injection system and apply brake force to the right or left front wheel to better maintain control in an emergency maneuvering situation. Upon speedily entering a sharp corner and braking a hair too late for a turn, the VSA light on the dash blinked several times during our test driving, indicating that technology saved our collective butts. However, with VSA shut off, we took note of a light tail at the limit, resulting in a spin at the track.

The safety of their consumers was at the forefront of Acura engineers' minds, as evidenced by the dual-threshold front airbags, standard side airbags, xenon headlamps to aid visibility, the aforementioned VSA, and the fact that the first 50 pages of the owner's manual is devoted to listing the safety features and giving you safe driving tips.

Acura is so thoughtful. So considerate. The CL is stuffed with comfort and convenience features. In fact, the only option available on the CL is the excellent DVD-based navigation system. Operated from a well-placed "smudgeless" touch screen above the stereo (oh, by the way, the smudgeless screen is not so smudgeless when you've got a 7-year old with idle hands on board), most editors found the system simple to use, and all were impressed by its capacity - a map of the continental U.S. exists on a single disc, so you don't have to bother asking Toothless Jebediah the way to the nearest Olive Garden. Handy steering wheel controls can also be used to operate the nav system.

When turned on but not programmed, the screen blanks to a canopy of stars. At night, you can pretend you're aboard the Battleship Galactica, spiraling into the vast beyond, but during the day it looks like dust particles have invaded your cabin. The screen is canted at a nice angle, and doesn't wash out in bright sunlight.

The screen also inexplicably controls some of the air conditioning functions. But only some, like the fan speed and the vents from which the air is blown. Items like the temperature control and auto-climate control button are below the screen. It's not overly complicated, but what happens if you damage the touch screen? You'd have to rely on Auto mode to cool or heat your cabin.

The stereo, at least, is a stand-alone unit. And what a cool stereo - few cars in this class can boast an in-dash Bose six-disc CD changer as standard equipment. Before you pshaw at this generosity, consider this fact: with a BMW you've gotta shell out $200 bucks to get a single CD player. Meanies, ain't they? The changer, and a knob-controlled radio tuner and adjustor, kept us humming. Outstanding reception ensured that we wouldn't miss a moment of "Hairspray Replay" 80s weekend, courtesy of the local station.

Fit-and-finish of the cabin were up to Acura's exacting standards; none of our editors were able to find much to nitpick. Criticism was limited to the sterile look of the interior, and opinions were divided. While some preferred the warmth of the wood-grain trim and gathered leather insets on the door panels, others maintained that the bourgeois fake wood and dull-toned leather lacked the punch or drama of austere-yet-chic European competitors.

The seats lent themselves to a high degree of comfort, including 8-way power adjustment memory (you can reset to your perfect position before entering the car by a mere click of the remote key fob), effective side bolstering, and a taut, perforated leather covering. Standard seat heaters warm your tush on chilly days. The dual-tier center console is spacious, and slides fore and aft on tracks to optimize comfort for drivers of all sizes; one driver noted that it also had the effect of sliding out of the way as to not rub her forearm while utilizing SportShift. Two power sockets, with one in the center console, provided enough outlets for all our electronic gewgaws.

Everything has that gentle Acura touch to it, from the soft deployment of the cupholders to the easy-open sunglasses holder. Thoughtful to the extreme, Acura provided a sun visor extender and plenty of storage spaces, with coin boxes, sizable door bins and seatback pockets to hold doodads.

Even rear seat passengers, who usually get gypped in a coupe, will ride in comfort - there was plenty of knee and toe room, although space between the head and roof was at a premium. The seats are nicely bolstered with adjustable headrests, and they also get a floor-mounted console that separates the two seats and flips up to reveal a good amount of space, as well as an armrest that folds down (revealing a ski pass-through) to a comfortable height to rest weary elbows.

The 13.6-cubic-foot trunk is roomy, with a shopping bag hook, storage tray and a cargo net to please Hold Everything catalogue fanatics. But if Acura installed hydraulic struts for the hood, why couldn't they use some for the trunk? The luggage-crushing manual hinges are outdated and eat up storage space.

Acura forewent an angular rear in favor of a more rotund derriere. Creases were reserved for the front - all the lines of the front fascia come together in a bird-beak point in the middle; aside from these styling modifications the CL looks little more distinguished than an Accord coupe that recently returned from a fancy Swiss boarding school.

By now, you may have noticed the superfluousness of the word "standard" in this review. It's no mistake. The CL's numerous features, which may be ruinous for your bank account in a similarly equipped German car, come standard with the Acura. Yup, even with a base CL you get leather, heated seats, a six-disc CD changer, Homelink universal transmitter, power moonroof, xenon headlights with auto-off feature, traction control, four-wheel disc ABS, side airbags, and heated, electrochromic mirrors. The CL Type S adds SportShift, 17-inch wheels, VSA, sport-tuned suspension, and, of course, the 260-horsepower engine. It was almost beyond us how Acura was able to pack this many features into the CL without charging an exorbitant price.

The riddle is partly solved by a cabin that gives intimations of luxury, but never quite fully immerses the driver in it. The leather, while acceptable and copious, lacked the suppleness of touch and luminosity of tone that marks the true luxury vehicle. Although there is an instrument panel brightness control, the cabin was too dark while driving at night for our tastes. For instance, neither the steering wheel-mounted radio controls nor the cruise control (the activator and the set buttons are, unfortunately, in two separate places) were lit; finding them after twilight is a haphazard exercise of fumbling around the wheel and dash while driving. Plasticky plood doesn't do much to enhance the cabin, at least for this writer who prefers monotone plastic to faux wood grain. Dual climate control is not an option.

Ultimately, Acura can't match its primary performance-oriented entry-level luxury competitor, the BMW 3 Series, in terms of driving dynamics and handling. It earnestly reaches to be a star in both the luxury coupe as well as the sport coupe class. While it solidly places, it's not a stellar contender in either. But despite obvious cost cutting, it provides terrific value for the money. This Acura is for those who like to go fast comfortably but don't especially like to work at it. You get most of the performance available in its Teutonic counterpart, and for its surprisingly low price, you get all the features that you could ever wish for and, best of all, they come standard.

No, the Acura CL Type S doesn't inspire much passion or excitement, but it does everything exceedingly well. If it were a student, it would pretty much garner a 3.8-average, but would lack the A-pluses and advanced-placement class credit that would bump it over and above the other excellent pupils in the honors courses. Students like Andy (or cars like the Acura CL Type S) make your life easier, ensure the rhythms of the day and assure you that all's right with the world. But it's the Barrys and Annies you really remember when flipping through the faded annals of yearbooks past.

Used 2001 Acura CL Overview

The Used 2001 Acura CL is offered in the following submodels: CL 3.2 Type-S, CL Coupe. Available styles include 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A).

