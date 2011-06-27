Used 2018 Volvo XC90 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC90 SUV
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,220*
Total Cash Price
$43,668
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,570*
Total Cash Price
$58,652
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,000*
Total Cash Price
$42,812
T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,010*
Total Cash Price
$60,365
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,180*
Total Cash Price
$59,081
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,440*
Total Cash Price
$44,524
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,450*
Total Cash Price
$62,077
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,000*
Total Cash Price
$42,812
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,930*
Total Cash Price
$48,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$4,852
|Maintenance
|$856
|$1,596
|$2,801
|$1,633
|$1,202
|$8,088
|Repairs
|$0
|$782
|$1,206
|$1,299
|$1,398
|$4,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,323
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,510
|Financing
|$2,348
|$1,889
|$1,398
|$874
|$316
|$6,826
|Depreciation
|$9,617
|$4,699
|$4,136
|$3,665
|$3,291
|$25,407
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,912
|$11,867
|$12,527
|$10,545
|$9,370
|$62,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$6,517
|Maintenance
|$1,149
|$2,144
|$3,762
|$2,193
|$1,614
|$10,863
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,051
|$1,619
|$1,745
|$1,878
|$6,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,119
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,372
|Financing
|$3,154
|$2,537
|$1,878
|$1,174
|$425
|$9,168
|Depreciation
|$12,916
|$6,312
|$5,555
|$4,922
|$4,420
|$34,125
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,059
|$15,939
|$16,825
|$14,163
|$12,585
|$83,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$839
|$1,565
|$2,746
|$1,601
|$1,178
|$7,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$767
|$1,182
|$1,274
|$1,371
|$4,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,277
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,302
|$1,852
|$1,371
|$857
|$310
|$6,692
|Depreciation
|$9,428
|$4,607
|$4,055
|$3,593
|$3,226
|$24,909
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,561
|$11,634
|$12,281
|$10,338
|$9,186
|$61,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$6,707
|Maintenance
|$1,183
|$2,207
|$3,872
|$2,257
|$1,661
|$11,180
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,081
|$1,667
|$1,796
|$1,933
|$6,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,211
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,470
|Financing
|$3,246
|$2,611
|$1,933
|$1,208
|$437
|$9,436
|Depreciation
|$13,293
|$6,496
|$5,718
|$5,066
|$4,549
|$35,122
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,761
|$16,404
|$17,316
|$14,577
|$12,952
|$86,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$6,565
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$2,160
|$3,789
|$2,209
|$1,626
|$10,942
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,631
|$1,758
|$1,892
|$6,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,142
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,396
|Financing
|$3,177
|$2,556
|$1,892
|$1,183
|$428
|$9,235
|Depreciation
|$13,011
|$6,358
|$5,596
|$4,958
|$4,452
|$34,374
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,234
|$16,055
|$16,948
|$14,266
|$12,677
|$84,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,947
|Maintenance
|$873
|$1,628
|$2,856
|$1,665
|$1,225
|$8,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$798
|$1,229
|$1,325
|$1,426
|$4,778
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,368
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,559
|Financing
|$2,394
|$1,926
|$1,426
|$891
|$322
|$6,960
|Depreciation
|$9,805
|$4,791
|$4,217
|$3,737
|$3,355
|$25,905
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,263
|$12,099
|$12,772
|$10,752
|$9,553
|$63,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$6,898
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$2,269
|$3,982
|$2,321
|$1,708
|$11,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,112
|$1,714
|$1,847
|$1,988
|$6,661
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,302
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,568
|Financing
|$3,338
|$2,685
|$1,988
|$1,243
|$450
|$9,703
|Depreciation
|$13,671
|$6,680
|$5,880
|$5,210
|$4,678
|$36,118
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,463
|$16,869
|$17,807
|$14,990
|$13,320
|$88,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$839
|$1,565
|$2,746
|$1,601
|$1,178
|$7,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$767
|$1,182
|$1,274
|$1,371
|$4,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,277
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,302
|$1,852
|$1,371
|$857
|$310
|$6,692
|Depreciation
|$9,428
|$4,607
|$4,055
|$3,593
|$3,226
|$24,909
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,561
|$11,634
|$12,281
|$10,338
|$9,186
|$61,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC90 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,768
|$3,103
|$1,809
|$1,331
|$8,960
|Repairs
|$0
|$867
|$1,336
|$1,440
|$1,549
|$5,191
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,573
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,781
|Financing
|$2,601
|$2,093
|$1,549
|$968
|$350
|$7,562
|Depreciation
|$10,654
|$5,206
|$4,582
|$4,060
|$3,645
|$28,147
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,844
|$13,146
|$13,878
|$11,682
|$10,380
|$68,930
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volvo XC90 in Virginia is:not available
