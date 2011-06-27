Used 2008 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
Over 40k miles
I purchased my 3.2 AWD with 22k miles when it was two years old. I have since put about 45k miles on it. What repairs have I done? Only one thing that I can think of besides brakes and tires. An emissions pump. I consider one repair outside of maintenance in almost 70k miles acceptable. Because of it's weight if you drive aggressively expect it to eat brakes and tires and gas mileage to be in the teens. The original Pirellis had to be replaced shortly after I bought it because they were worn out. I put Sumitomos on it and have yet to replace them with over 40k miles. I do a pretty even mix of city/highway driving. I anticipate getting another year (15/20k miles) out of them.
I Love This Car
I got this car mostly because I needed a change from my previous black MDX and black RX300. I got the passion red V8 Sport because it looked terrific and drove nicely on the test drive. I love this car because 2 months after I got it I was in a collision (head on with air bag deployment) with my two toddlers and elderly parents on the way to my daughter's birthday party and we all walked away with a few minor bruises. The tow truck driver and police officers all said to me "thank God you were in a Volvo." The dealer made my car perfect again and I love it more than ever.
Beware of transmission issues
As represented by MANY blogs, transmission failure is very wide- spread issue. More surprising is the repeat replacement issue. Vovlo doesn't seem to be concerned as there is no public discussin regarding design or manufacturing changes, even for the new models. I fully believe the only reason Volvo has not recalled the vehicle for faulty trany (replacement) is because they haven't been able to link fatalities to the issue. Based on what I am reading and what I am hearing, its only a matter of time. I am very surprised the Luxury Car manufacturer has not taken a more proactive position on this and dealers are very difficult to work with.
Was a Volvo Family
We own both the XC90 and S60and have been frustrated with both. In the XC90 past two years, we have collectively had to repair or replace numerous parts and sensors that seem trivial to have to get fix in such an early life of a vehicle. For example, the ignition switch had to be replaced. The right and left side of the seat panel had to be replaced because the plastic cracked. The sunroof leaked. This doesnt cover all the other issues of the S60. Without exaggeration, this is the most we have ever been inside of a service station. We have written to Volvo to share our concerns and got back a get lost attitude. We will never buy another Volvo. Shame on them for their response.
recommended
The xc90 is an excellent suv for people looking for design, build quality and durability. It has a special scandinavian character that puts it far ahead of other suvs. volvos are famous for thier safety,practicality and longevity. Built like a tank, with one of the most sophisticted premium audio system installed in cars.If you are looking for muscles and performance, this suv is not for you.
