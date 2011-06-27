Used 2006 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

cjbluedevil06 , 12/16/2013 2.5T 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

118 of 118 people found this review helpful

I purchased my XC90 2.5T in March of 2013 with 74K miles. It is the third Volvo that I have owned and is by far my favorite. I traded in my 2004 S60 to buy the XC90. Many people say that the 2.5T engine is underpowered, but I feel that its 208hp feels peppy and is perfectly matched to the transmission. The handling feels confident and the seats are very comfortable. As far as cargo spaces is concerned, I am pleased. Fuel economy is decent for a vehicle of its size. I average about 17 in town and 23-24 on the highway. The cabin is quiet and the interior is composed of high quality materials. My vehicle has the optional navigation system, which is nice, but inputting information can be an annoyance. Update** 2016 It is now three years later and I will say that buying a used XC90 was a great decision. I now have 111K miles on my XC90 and I have been impressed with the reliability of the vehicle. I recently visited the Volvo dealership for regular scheduled maintenance (replacement of the timing belt and drive belt) and spent about $750 for that service. When the dealership completed the maintenance inspection during the visit, they were unable to find anything that needed to be replaced or repaired. They key to buying a used Volvo is to ensure you buy it from a Volvo dealer and research the maintenance history of the vehicle. Aside from buying tires and having oil changes, the most I have spent on the vehicle has been for the timing and drive belt service. I have not had a single issue. It is my hope that I am able to put 200,000 miles on my XC90. Once I am done with this one, I do plan on buying another XC90 or an XC60. When it comes to safety, reliability, and quality, I find it hard to beat. It is an excellent road trip vehicle and is the perfect size to accommodate passengers and cargo. I do wish the fuel economy was a little better, but I do have to keep in mind that for a 2006, it falls in the more fuel efficient range of most SUV's for that time. As a final note, if you are looking for a used XC90 for whatever reason, it is best to stay away from the T6 (2.9 liter I-6 cylinder turbo engine) variants made from 2003-2005 and the V8 engines. The 2.5T's (I-5 cylinder turbo engines) were discontinued in 2006 and did not suffer from the transmission issues of the T6 and V8 engines. The years 2007+ models with the 3.2 I-6 cylinder engines are also very reliable. I mentioned this in my review a three years ago, but it bears repeating since I can't stress it enough :-) 5/13/2019 Long Term Update Overall, my XC90 2.5T has continued to be reliable and I love it as much as I did when I first bought it. I am now at 136,900 miles to date. Additional repairs since my last update (written above three years ago) include a new alternator, one new motor mount, and new Variable Valve Timing Hubs (Expensive!!!). Overall the only expensive unexpected repair since buying the vehicle in 2013 has been the Varible Valve Timing Service. (I expected I would have to replace the alternator at some point). I would buy it all over again. The rest of the costs have been spent on maintenance (new gas cap, proactive replacement of my mass air-flow sensor, and Ignition coils, and cabin air filter, all which I replaced myself). Just as a note, I actually got my parents to buy a XC90, a 2005 2.5T with 80K miles a little over a year ago. My parents love! It has been consistently reliable. Mine is Front Wheel Drive and theirs is All Wheel Drive. If you are on the market for a used XC90, I would suggest skipping the AWD versions all together unless you absolutely need AWD. It is another point of maintenance that can become expensive and my parents started experiencing issues with their AWD. This is typical and not a surprise. Their vehicle is still reliable despite that issue. I intentionally selected a FWD version to eliminate that point of maintenance and I am happy I did! Even after 13+ years, I still get people who are so surprised my Volvo is the age that it is. I attribute that to it being in such great condition (paint, interior, leather, etc). When I took my vehicle into my new mechanic for the first time for an oil change he said “Wow! Your car looks brand new underneath!” And then when he put it out on his lot waiting for me to pick it up, two people stopped by his shop asking if my XC90 was for sale. :-) since he also sells vehicles.