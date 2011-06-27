Used 2009 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Wagon Thom Walsh , 09/06/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful As a satisfied owner of a '99 XC70 I purchased the '09 because of all the incentives. What a great wagon! Fast, comfortable, spacious and fun to drive. A big improvement over the "99. The 3.0 Turbo is a blast and the transmission is a seamless partner. Handling is considerably better than any SUV I tested. Considering the weight of this wagon and the horsepower, the gas mileage is fantastic (21mpg). Report Abuse

Couldn't be better, very solid car lahavespecial , 07/10/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We test drove an XC90R and the XC70 T6, the T6 was buttery smooth, faster, and more refined. Completely outclassed the XC90. Initially the auto trans. was jerky at times and sometimes shifted sluggishly, but after 3 months, we didn't notice it at all, completely smooth. Mileage in the beginning averaged close to 13L/100km, but now is close to 10.5, after 17,000 Km's, and getting better. This is a very solidly built car, tough, comfortable, builds confidence.I can stand up after 9 hrs driving and feel no back pain! Great winter car, with full winter tires, confidently passed many lines of tailgaters on snow covered highway. Reliable, not one issue to date! AWD engages effortlessly, Ex. in snow

Solid Choice A.R. , 02/21/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought the XC70 T6 to replace a Passat wagon that was totalled in a car crash- both kids inside. Not as sporty and fun as the Passat, but all of the practical features surpass it easily. The higher ground clearance is great for our winter climate, the AWD is reassuring and the T6 is great for hwy accelerations. As a family with two small kids, the cargo space is excellent and getting kids in/out is easier than in the lower Passat. Fuel economy could be better, but my kids' safety is worth it, especially after our accident. Great interior space for tall/ leggy people too.

This is an excellent Automobile strong. XC70 , 10/07/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive on the parkways & Interstates weekly great Highway car comfortable great ride but one drawback is I only can get about 24mpg on the open road around town milage is poor. This is my 1st volvo and will never own any other car again its strength in incredable. The service is also very good I have brought the car to a dealer in Riverhead longisland didn't even by the car from the and recieved excellent service