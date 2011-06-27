2020 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

Off to more adventures in this little cruiser thebodydefined , 08/20/2019 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful I am just getting to know my car after having it for a month. So far, I love driving it. The option to shift from Hybrid mode to Performance. It tightens up the steering and lowers the car. You can feel the difference and it makes the car more fun to drive. It does take a little to learn all the different driving options, however. Ultimately, I bought this car for: 1. SPACE. I can fit everything from 3 carseats along the back seat to my dogs in the back to a very large stroller, groceries, ect. The built in booster seat will be an added bonus as my grandchildren get bigger. 2. ACCESSORIES. The seats are super comfortable. I love the sunroof. The sound is amazing. It's perfect for me and it's got tons of help. The adaptive cruise control and pilot assist work extremely well. I love all the camera views especially the 360 overhead. It's well calibrated and accurate. 3. GAS MILEAGE. I was worried about gas mileage. I've charged it several times but I'm at over 430 miles with 1/4 tank left and about 80 more estimated miles to go. I drive a combo of streets and highways. The streets I am on are often 45/50 mph so I was worried that the hybrid battery would have little effect. It seems to contribute well to gas efficiency. Further, the car isn't too big. I didn't want to drive a behemoth that is difficult to park. I realized it's about the length of my husbands Tesla Model S and is easy to maneuver in and out of tight spacing. The 360 overhead is definitely a bonus!!! You can see everything if you are a little concerned. Ultimately, I wanted a bigger car that could fit my 2 dogs and 3 young grandchildren (4 and under) that was fun to drive and didn't guzzle gas like crazy. The XC 60 T8 Hybrid delivered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Almost perfect! showman , 03/05/2020 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2020 XC60 Momentum T6 via Volvo overseas delivery program. Highly recommend this method of purchase as the savings for us we truly about $11k over dealer sticker. We had to wait several months for delivery, the obvious downside. However, the arrived with only the extras we selected not what was tacked on to inflate price and margin. Exterior styling: gorgeous. We love the look. Paint color, denim blue, is unique and beautiful, but is barely metallic. Contrast to our 2014 Honda CRV paint which is almost metal flake. Interior stying: gorgeous. Interior fit and finish: perfect. Interior feel however is a bit on the tight side. Feels a bit like a compartment. Leather seats are very comfortable. Well insulated from exterior sound. No tire road noise. Ride: a bit stiff but expected as this is an SUV. Holds body roll to a minimum in corners. Engine: VERY responsive, impressive at any rpm range. Car accelerates quickly. Love this! Transmission: 8 speed with true over drive gear. Shifting is very smooth and at logical points. Center display, computer operated controls: takes some studying to learn this. Would prefer knobs/dials. Glancing at the screen to operate functions takes longer than turning a knob/dial. Center console storage compartment is located behind driver's R arm. Very hard to access. Seat belt attachment to secure belt are too low. Should have been extended top about 3 inches. Brake pedal feels a bit soft, takes some pressing to engage. Prefer a pedal that engages more quickly. Car had BIG disk brakes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Animated sculpture Ted , 07/23/2019 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 29 of 35 people found this review helpful Zen interiors with restrained elegant exteriors there was no contest when time for final decision. Q5 looks like a high riding Golf, the X3 eye wateringly bland (with bad interior design). XC60 T6 Polestar Optimized. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

At first I was reluctant to consider VOLVO Bert Bowman , 05/17/2020 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is not what I thought a Volvo would be. I was looking for a safe vehicle for my family. I reluctantly went to the Volvo dealership. Boy was I surprised. We considered the XC60 T6 at first. But when we considered the tax rebate, we purchased the T8. (The tax credit covered the vast majority of the price difference. The extra power will be helpful when dealing with large trucks on the highway. We have put 1,000 miles on the vehicle and have not used the first tank of fuel. (Most of the driving is done in the city for errands.) We charge it with a 220 volt system that takes less than 3 hours to charge. The interior and features are fantastic. The safety features are a huge factor in the decision to purchase the vehicle. I really like the Pilot Assist feature. We are very happy with the storage space and the ride of the car. The styling of the car is much better than I expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse