Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Volodoscope , 04/19/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Volvo brand has always been my favorite. Their Scandinavian design, simplicity and their attention to complete safety is what kept me with them for many years. With the recent changes with Volvo, it’s only more clear that their future is going to be amazing. They have completely rethought their car line, and with the new XC60 they are gonna be very recognizable on any road. This is my first SUV, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for the beautiful design of XC60. This size is not too big and not so compact like other luxury makers. I got the T8 Twin Engine trim with 10 kWh battery that gives 18-20 miles range on pure electric drive. My favorite things about the car: -air suspension is incredibly comfortable and soft -remote start, pre-cooling, pre-heating all though the Volvo App is amazing, even works with my Apple Watch -comfort and quietness of the cabin -design of the interior and the screen interface and interaction -internet in the car, over the air updates of all maps, installation of free apps -Volvo’s own sound system is superb -Spotify -Apple CarPlay -Autonomous Drive is very accurate from everyday driving to work -auto braking and crash avoidance is amazing -once a year maintenance is a breeze -electric drive is so smooth and quick, it almost feels like a mini Tesla -LED lights are beautiful and bright enough in all situations I’ve experienced -size of the XC60 is just right Things that can improve: -Volvo needs to work with dealerships more and be allowed to fully update the car over-the-air -charging speed could improve with time, with software updates too -transition from engine to electric needs more ironing out -more options and controls in the user interface and the screen, few more options to make the car your own and have more customizations -Volvo needs to help plug-in hybrids to find charging stations, they kind of let that up to the driver Overall this is the best car I’ve even driven, even comparing it to cars I’ve been in, like Audi and BMW, Volvo always takes on extra points on character, design, and comfort. This is truly Scandinavian philosophy, nothing more and nothing less, just what you need, and after driving it everyday I can see it very well.