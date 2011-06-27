Used 2012 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

Best Decision Ever!!! funkytown , 12/16/2011 30 of 30 people found this review helpful researched 6 months before buying. when i drove it home from the dealership i knew i'd made the right decision. i could not possibly love this car more! the turbo really kicks when i need to merge into heavy traffic. car feels substantial' i feel very safe. you can feel that you're driving pure quality. haven't found a single thing i dislike yet. i'm inventing places to go every day just so i can drive it more!! money well spent; i'll keep this car for a very long time. i just read about a 1966 volvo in new york with 2.9 million miles on it...now i understand why! just wish i'd bought it 6 months sooner!! and no, i don't work for volvo! Report Abuse

Awesome dr_az , 02/01/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Just got my T6R in cosmic white metallic, it's beautiful. now my wife wants one in red. I commute almost 1.5 hr a day. The car makes the commute so enjoyable, passing cars with ease all the while sitting in those so comfy seats listening to Pandora from my iPhone streamed through the speakers. Also appreciate the fact that after a long hard day at work going home in this car makes me feel safe with all the wonderful safety features. I also love the fact that the the car is rare, compared to the X3s, Q 5s, GLKs, SRXs and forget about the millions of RX350s. Volvo also has the best warrantee in this class. This is a no brainier, if you can find one..

You can't go wrong with the Volvo XC60 T6 atlas4 , 07/03/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The Volvo XC60 T6 in my opinion is the best small luxury class SUV. I know most car reviewers put the Audi Q5 over the XC60 but having owned a 2011 Q5 I can tell you they are wrong. The XC60 has plenty of cargo space, the seats are the most comfortable I have been in. Performance for the T6 model is top notch. I have been averaging 25 miles a gallon to and from work (combined) and 28 on the highway (and I am not holding back).

Love this car xc60sjca , 02/06/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2012 XC60, T6, Platinum, Climate, and BLIS. I truly enjoy driving this car. The build quality, interior comfort, and exterior styling are what drew me to this vehicle. I did have this car upgraded to the Polestar improved performance. This dramatically increases torque and hp. I see a huge difference and I love it. I would recommend it for performance, absolutely. I would not recommend it for its value. It is an expensive "add-on". I did get a significant discount from the dealer, and I love the driving experience it provides. The interior very high quality. I really do not like the display in the instrument cluster. They are very dated. Volvo should use high res