Used 2007 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

V70 first 6 months White , 08/25/2006 183698 of 183700 people found this review helpful What a nice car! Bought it for safety reputation. Handles well, is comfortable and holds road like it's glued. Too much wind noise and low beams cut off too short. Fit and finish is first rate and car is tight, excpept for wind noise. Gets less fuel economy than other mid-sized domestic cars, which was a surprise. Get 21-23 in town and 26-29 in hilly country, so I guess that's not too bad. Guess I'm getting old, but it has one tough oil filter for a shade tree mechanic! Plenty speedy with 2.5 turbo. The run flat tires had defective sensors that dealer service did not understand and were impossible to fix. Eventually replaced. I like the car alot! Report Abuse

We are now Volvo fans alphamobile , 02/15/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Ours is a '07 model and we bought it in '10 with 32K miles. In two years I have put close to 30K miles on it. It being our first Volvo, and first Euro car for that matter of fact, it's been a very pleasant car. At first we were feeling iffy about due to our fear about the notorious high cost of maintenance of Euro cars. Fortunately, in two years the only repair expense (not including regular maint.) was $150 to replace the brake vacuum pump. It certainly helps that our local Volvo dealer repair shop has very competitive pricing. The car is quite powerful and handles quite well. Some critics say it's not very sporty when compared to BMW. But not everybody needs or really wants a BMW. Report Abuse

My 5th Volvo Wagon since 1977 Charles T , 07/17/2016 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful THis is the best Volvo I have owned... the 5th wagon. VERY comfortable...classy....safe. I love it. I bought it with 39,000 miles. And hiway mileage is always 29-31mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just Bought One! Dave - LA , 03/03/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been wanting to purchase a V70 or XC70 for a few years. I swapped my Toyota 4Runner due to gas mileage for the V70. The Volvo drives and sounds a lot like my Honda Accord that I had 12 years ago! I love that Honda and I love the way this car drives. I will be using the car for surfing, so I opted for the optional roof racks which do produce some wind noise. The biggest suprise is the performance. I have owned 3 porsches and I currently own a 911. I must say the Volvo's pick up is excellent, and I can really feel the turbo's kick. I am very pleased with the car so far, and I hope to keep it for at least 8-10 years! Report Abuse