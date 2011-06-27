Used 2007 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
V70 first 6 months
What a nice car! Bought it for safety reputation. Handles well, is comfortable and holds road like it's glued. Too much wind noise and low beams cut off too short. Fit and finish is first rate and car is tight, excpept for wind noise. Gets less fuel economy than other mid-sized domestic cars, which was a surprise. Get 21-23 in town and 26-29 in hilly country, so I guess that's not too bad. Guess I'm getting old, but it has one tough oil filter for a shade tree mechanic! Plenty speedy with 2.5 turbo. The run flat tires had defective sensors that dealer service did not understand and were impossible to fix. Eventually replaced. I like the car alot!
We are now Volvo fans
Ours is a '07 model and we bought it in '10 with 32K miles. In two years I have put close to 30K miles on it. It being our first Volvo, and first Euro car for that matter of fact, it's been a very pleasant car. At first we were feeling iffy about due to our fear about the notorious high cost of maintenance of Euro cars. Fortunately, in two years the only repair expense (not including regular maint.) was $150 to replace the brake vacuum pump. It certainly helps that our local Volvo dealer repair shop has very competitive pricing. The car is quite powerful and handles quite well. Some critics say it's not very sporty when compared to BMW. But not everybody needs or really wants a BMW.
My 5th Volvo Wagon since 1977
THis is the best Volvo I have owned... the 5th wagon. VERY comfortable...classy....safe. I love it. I bought it with 39,000 miles. And hiway mileage is always 29-31mpg.
Just Bought One!
I have been wanting to purchase a V70 or XC70 for a few years. I swapped my Toyota 4Runner due to gas mileage for the V70. The Volvo drives and sounds a lot like my Honda Accord that I had 12 years ago! I love that Honda and I love the way this car drives. I will be using the car for surfing, so I opted for the optional roof racks which do produce some wind noise. The biggest suprise is the performance. I have owned 3 porsches and I currently own a 911. I must say the Volvo's pick up is excellent, and I can really feel the turbo's kick. I am very pleased with the car so far, and I hope to keep it for at least 8-10 years!
Volvo Rocks My World
I wanted safety first. I got safety.I drive in ice and snow worry free laughing at all the other drivers who stay home in the winter. I wanted dependability. This car has 92,000 miles on it, and other than tires and oil changes, it has never, ever broken down. I bow down to Volvo as a nervous mom of 2 driving teenage daughters who have used it as their first car; as a family on vacation who can stuff more stuff in its cargo area than a truck;as owners of two Welsh corgis and two Newfoundlands who could not damage the leather interior no matter what they dragged aboard.It was expensive;now I know why: it will last forever and stay beautiful!It looks as good/performs as well as it did day one.
