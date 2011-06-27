Used 1999 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews

This black rocket is nearing the 200,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get her 200K merit badge. Like any Volvo, I can ride for 12 hours and feel like it's just been 2. I've done every service recommended and find the car a tremendously economical vehicle. In fact, I went beyond that and replaced everything at 150,000, with the intention of keeping it for a long, long time. I am now doing routine services myself, which I am finding incredibly easy with the help of friendly folks on the Internet. A new heater blower cost me $100 (eBay) for a new one and 15 minutes -- seriously! -- of my time. Who needs a Volvo dealership?! I should have been doing this several Volvos ago!!!

Casey Milroy , 08/10/2015 R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD

7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great off the line acceleration and goes well on the road when the tranny downshifts and Turbo kicks in. Granted, a car this old will have some Turbo Lag for sure, but a 1983 Porsche 911 Turbo also spools up a bit slowly. Mileage isn't outstanding around town or highway compared to new cars. Thing is, it's comfortable and can haul your stuff. I love this low roofed 2 box design. The different front Fascia w/ fog lights, wheels, rear air deflector etc make it the best looking Volvo wagon. I added the factory twin or dual exhaust which the 1999 didn't come with. I tinted the windows, dark in the back, legal on front windows. I also added IPD super headlights, which work better and look real cool. The mids, tweets and subs add up to the best, most balanced stereo I've had. Some things aren't ideal...costs a lot to service...I was spending $1000/yr average for service when driving a lot. Now I'm retired. Mine is different than some I've ridden in...it is quiet w/o creaks, groans and rattles (which drive me crazy). The interior is in good shape w/o tears etc. The defroster could work better. Uses about a quart (one of 6 quarts/oil change) every 3000 miles which is more than acceptable. I have used full synthetic oil since I bought it 50,000 miles ago, changing it every 3-5000 miles. I don't want to change my car. Not to mention, as a Volvo Wagon...it's invisible to the general population. I have no children and am divorced, I've just always found the boxy design to be functional.