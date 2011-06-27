  1. Home
Used 1999 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews

My best Volvo yet (out of 8!)

Dr Rick, 06/04/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This black rocket is nearing the 200,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get her 200K merit badge. Like any Volvo, I can ride for 12 hours and feel like it's just been 2. I've done every service recommended and find the car a tremendously economical vehicle. In fact, I went beyond that and replaced everything at 150,000, with the intention of keeping it for a long, long time. I am now doing routine services myself, which I am finding incredibly easy with the help of friendly folks on the Internet. A new heater blower cost me $100 (eBay) for a new one and 15 minutes -- seriously! -- of my time. Who needs a Volvo dealership?! I should have been doing this several Volvos ago!!!

Report Abuse

Love my '99 V70R AWD Wagon

Casey Milroy, 08/10/2015
R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great off the line acceleration and goes well on the road when the tranny downshifts and Turbo kicks in. Granted, a car this old will have some Turbo Lag for sure, but a 1983 Porsche 911 Turbo also spools up a bit slowly. Mileage isn't outstanding around town or highway compared to new cars. Thing is, it's comfortable and can haul your stuff. I love this low roofed 2 box design. The different front Fascia w/ fog lights, wheels, rear air deflector etc make it the best looking Volvo wagon. I added the factory twin or dual exhaust which the 1999 didn't come with. I tinted the windows, dark in the back, legal on front windows. I also added IPD super headlights, which work better and look real cool. The mids, tweets and subs add up to the best, most balanced stereo I've had. Some things aren't ideal...costs a lot to service...I was spending $1000/yr average for service when driving a lot. Now I'm retired. Mine is different than some I've ridden in...it is quiet w/o creaks, groans and rattles (which drive me crazy). The interior is in good shape w/o tears etc. The defroster could work better. Uses about a quart (one of 6 quarts/oil change) every 3000 miles which is more than acceptable. I have used full synthetic oil since I bought it 50,000 miles ago, changing it every 3-5000 miles. I don't want to change my car. Not to mention, as a Volvo Wagon...it's invisible to the general population. I have no children and am divorced, I've just always found the boxy design to be functional.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best balance of of perf/price/utility

chuckchuck, 04/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Compared vs Audi, Mercedes, BMW. Volvo wins based on price, performance, versatility, and finally the 4x4

Report Abuse

Love This Car

Speed Mom, 12/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car! Almost no mechanical problems. Handles beautifully. Comfy for long road trips. Hauls dogs, kids, canoes, stuff. Goes like stink!

Report Abuse

Stay away from Volvo

Valerie Wood, 04/03/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought vehicle used in 2003 with 42,000 miles on it. Paid $23,000 for it. Have had nothing but trouble. Multiple visits for leaking antifreeze, replaced hoses, tightened clamps, replaced reservoir. Volvo dealer says this is wrong, independent mechanic says that is wrong. Had to return multiple times for a faulty ETS that Volvo finally replaced due to multiple class action suits. Warning lights flash on and off and no one can figure out what is wrong. $2000 later, car is worse than when I first brought it in.

Report Abuse
