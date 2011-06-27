Used 2015 Volvo V60 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Good as a sportswagon gets... matt1122 , 03/31/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful If you want a wagon that goes fast, handles very well, and is still a great daily driver, it doesn't get any better than this. If you want to spend twice as much, you can get the rocket ship which is the E63 AMG wagon, but it is a much larger car. If you want the odd styling a Cadillac CTS-V, you'll get a car that's probably more fun and is certainly faster, but I didn't find it nearly as comfortable as the Volvo V60 R-Design. This car is the perfect 20-year sequel to the 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R less a bit of boot space. Unlike the T-5R, it rides comfortably (no crash-iness), has All-Wheel-Drive, and isn't just fast by 20-year-old standards. Report Abuse

Exceeds expectations stew19 , 05/24/2015 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful After driving BMWs, Audis, and Lexus, I have been delightfully surprised by my V60. It drives and performs very well, is quiet and very comfortable and looks great. I don't understand why people continue to buy SUVs and crossovers, which get poor mileage and don't perform as well as wagons. Report Abuse

My best driving car yet! Donald North , 06/06/2016 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I'm a long time Saab car enthusiast owning several over the past 20+ years including the classic 900 Turbo, 9000 CSE Anniversary Edition, and 9-5 Aero wagon. My 2003 9-5 Aero wagon was a great car to drive, being very comfortable with plenty of cargo space. However at 266k miles, with a daily 90 mile commute, it was time to replace it. I wanted a car as comfortable as it, which is not easy to find. Most cars have poor front seats for long term driving comfort. I like to move around a lot of stuff and need cargo space, hence my interest in only wagons. I briefly considered the 328 wagon - I like its exterior styling, however as typical BMW their seats are uncomfortable to me and you sit too low in the car. My wife recently leased a 320 (drives nice; seats and ergonomics suck), and I sat in every car at the dealer from 2 to 7 series and all of the seats are far less comfortable than those in my V60. I also have a lot of concern about their long-term reliability since I try to keep my cars to 200k+ miles. I also considered the VW Golf wagon, but it wasn't as quiet on the freeway as I would like. I tried and bought a new 2015.5 V60 T5 Drive-E with sport seats and suspension and have enjoyed it every day since I bought it. It's now nearly 3 years old and already has 70k miles and has not had any reliability problems. I recently replaced the tires with the same Pirellis that came with car. It is quiet and smooth at highway speeds and corners tightly and confidently. Front seats are very comfortable and need a little time to break in. Front visibility is great with no glare. I like the control layout and enjoy listening to satellite radio every day. Bluetooth connection to my phone is reliable and telephone sound quality is excellent. My only complaint was the stock acceleration was not quite as strong feeling as I enjoyed with my Saab. However that was fixed and the car transformed when I recently bought the Polestar Performance Optimization software for the car. It can be easily downloaded and installed at any Volvo dealer. With the new software, it now passes very quickly on the freeway while also improving the throttle and transmission behavior. Highway gas mileage in unchanged. This is now one hell of a European car! To me the V60 T5 Drive-E with Polestar software is the best currently available balance of comfort, safety, driving experience, fuel economy, and storage capacity. Highly recommended! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Terrific Wagon - A Swedish Sleeper Mike Simmons , 08/18/2015 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful If you're dying for longer glances at the Starbucks drive-thru -- get your BMW or Audi wagon with great haste. Or line up for your favorite pseudo-sporty crossover. But if you're dying for an immensely likeable and practical wagon, the V60 really checks all the boxes. Seriously folks... the V60 is a Volvo at heart (incredible seats, up-to-date and seamless safety features) with enough spunk and sport to make things interesting. I went with the FWD version, and am consistently getting mid 20's gas mileage around town, and mid 30's on the highway. Huge plus -- the 4-cylinder turbo is a VAST improvement over the 5-cylinder turbo I had on my older S60. Lag is minimal, and the whoosh is maximal. The ride is Euro firm yet comfortable -- and until I export the car (and my career) to some village in the Swiss Alps, the handling has plenty of bite for everyday driving. Other positives -- the Sensus system is pretty intuitive, and if you are carting around younger children (roughly 4 to 8 years old) do yourself a HUGE favor and find a V60 with the integrated booster seats. Incredible option -- almost worth the price of admission for any parent. No matter how capable the V60 is -- my hunch is that it will get lost in the compact wagon and SUV shuffle. No screaming BMW badge... no butch plastic on the outside to make you think you're ready to scale Everest. But consider it your gain. I got a pretty aggressive deal from my local dealer since these aren't exactly flying off the showroom floor. And while the rear seat is plenty roomy for kids and teens -- I don't think a 6-footer would want to hang out in the backseat for an extended trip. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse