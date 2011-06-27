Used 1998 Volvo S90 Sedan Consumer Reviews
NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!!
My Volvo S90 does AWESOME in the snow!!! It has the WINTER BUTTON for the torque converter(transmission) and does just fine. I am from Denver and drive the mountain roads daily and this S90 is as safe as it gets! I get about 25mpg's and haven't had any problems out of this car what so ever (given a Highly reputable dealership). The Leather has held up extremely well. With proper maintenance you can have a vehicle that will last and last a long time. They will go. I have 256k miles on my S90 and plan on keeping it forever! When I bought the Volvo I paid $7995.
The Ultimate RWD Volvo
Although the Scandanavian cubist design was starting to get a bit old by 1998, one thing that they got spot on was the interior--it is absolutely fantastic. The leather seats with suede inserts completely coddle their occupants. And the tasteful, real(?) wood accents would not look out of place in a car costing much, much more. And while I was a bit uncertain about the Volvo 24-valve V-6 engine, they had gotten all the kinks worked out by the '98 model year, and it's nice having decent (by 1998 standards) power in a Volvo. I drove it as my daily driver for five years, and now my kids drive it. With full front and side (in 1998!!!) airbags I feel safe with them driving it. The car is barely middle-aged in terms of mileage, and has many years left in it before it's in need of retirement. Yes, sometimes it can be costly to repair, but as long as it's maintained it really doesn't ever need repair. And while the boxy design was a cliche for Volvo for many years, I kind of like it. Simple, functional, and different. The S90 represents the ultimate old-school, rear-wheel-drive Volvo.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Volvo Drivers Wanted
Awesome car, handles great. Easy to operate and maintain. Good mpg getting about 22 in city. Loving the heated seats and moonroof is great as well. Would recommend this car to anyone, great for student or parents, even grandparents. Fun to drive and has the get up and go that the 740's did not. This is my 5th Volvo throughout my life. I have owned the 740GL and 740GLE , 940, 850, S90. Most of which had well over 200K miles on them. I drive them until the wheels fall off. (it's a figure of speech) Would recommend , actually suggest Preventative Maintenance on these cars, if something does go out it can and will be expensive. Great cars easy to maintain and enjoy them - they will save your life!
Amazing vehicle will last
I have been rather amazed after purchasing my 98 Volvo S90 with its quality and fun! This is the last flagship of the swedish brick design by volvo before it was purchased by ford in 1999. By the way, if you are up in the air between this car and a 99- 2003 S80 go with this car much less issues. The S90 is RWD and has an amazing turn radius and cornering ability. If you like to do your own work on your car this is a blast! Easy to work on and junkyard 9 series parts (940,960,S90) parts are all for the most part interchangeable! Great first car, great car period, volvo went out with a bang, not a flashy one but one that will hold your interest and your family safe for years!
Still Love my Volvo S90 After 8 Years
I bought this car after a friend of mine had an accident and almost died in a compact car. I traded my one year old Buick Century for my first non-American car. It was the best decision I ever made. I bought it at 25,000 when it came off lease at 2 years old. I have had the maintenance done on the car that the book suggests and have had very little problem with it. At 130,000 miles, I will still take it anywhere. The 6 cyl engine is still as smooth as it was. Still handles great. She still looks new. Every once in a while I will go and look at a new S80 and will get all excited about it but after I get back in my car I think, why? I would buy it all over again!!
Sponsored cars related to the S90
Related Used 1998 Volvo S90 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner