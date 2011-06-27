Used 2002 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Luxurious, somewhat fast, yet very problematic
When I initially saw this car, I was hooked by the twin turbo inline six that sat under the hood. I took it for a test drive and it was surprised at how quick it was, considering that it was a somewhat obese, front wheel drive luxury car. I needed a "reliable" car to drive on a daily basis (compared to the 40+ year old Datsun I had been driving) and I figured I would go with the S80. It had 160,000 miles on it, which shouldn't be too much right? Only a few days after bringing it home I noticed a whining noise from transmission... Great. Upon doing some research (which I should have done before buying the car) I found out that faulty transmissions are common for them. Although aside from that and the buggy electrical system, it's a pretty good car. It's extremely comfortable, the power steering it has makes turning a breeze, and it's a nice car to drive. However I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
Best Car I Will Ever Own
Love this car! Bought used, 113000 miles on it and it runs like new. Had it for a year so far and have only had to get it serviced. Runs better on premium gas - it does last a bit longer than regular though so don't let the price deter you. Great power, runs quiet, beautiful interior, can't imagine owning something better. Only complaint is that when a message like "time for regular service" or "bulb failure" appears on the message board, you have to have it erased when you fix the problem or it stays. I've gotta say, if that's my biggest problem with this car, it's a pretty great car. Great audio too. Highly recommend.
nice to the eyes
When the Volvo s80 first hit the market in 1999 I took a liking to it. I now own one and love it but I really don't like the fact that they won't do recalls for the front struts because I went to get mine checked and they were not very surprised that my struts were rattling and going out, they said it has been very common with Volvo, a very irritating noise and it make the car sound really junky, but other than that it's a very nice car if you can deal with a rattling front end.
Volvo struts
I have had the car for about 1 1/2 years, bought summer of '09 with approx 90k on the miles. The struts need to be replaced and the tie rods as well. For a 75th Anniversary edition it has to have the worst radio I have ever had in a vehicle, ever! Reception stinks and the speakers aren't that good either. The key fob system for the doors is terrible as well with delays before the doors unlock and no horn beep when it locks. I have one other problem with the power outlets. Whenever something is plugged into them, such as my gps, it blows the fuse. Something must be wrong with the electrical system someplace but I'm sure it would cost a small fortune to find the problem.
Used Car for Christmas 2013
I bought this car after my long recovery from a motorcycle accident... And I am completely satisfied four months and 5k miles later. Repairs: When I bought it, I replaced the water pump and timing belt. I have had this vehicle serviced one time to replace/fill all the fluids. I need to replace my upstream oxygen sensor (minor issue), which will cost around $130 for the part and is easily installed (or labor $40 for labor). Struts are squeaky in this model, but that isn't a required fix. Wish List: This car has a terrible audio system. I have a 12inch long Skullcandy speaker at home that performs much better than all 6 speakers in my vehicle... which is sad.
