Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar Consumer Reviews

Great car

Nudnik, 03/03/2018
T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Very great Auto. I compare to Porsche and Mercedes and Cadillac which I present own. It is great if not better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Danka

Don Luhrsen, 03/10/2019
T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
My first Volvo was a 1974,142. It was a blue dream car. This new Volvo is even better. Too bad they don't have the blue color.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
