Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar Consumer Reviews

Very great Auto. I compare to Porsche and Mercedes and Cadillac which I present own. It is great if not better.

Don Luhrsen , 03/10/2019 T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My first Volvo was a 1974,142. It was a blue dream car. This new Volvo is even better. Too bad they don't have the blue color.