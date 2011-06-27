Used 2014 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews
2014 S60 R-Design with Platinum Package, BLIS, Climate package
So far I like this car and it is fun to drive. It works very well as a daily driver and has some good kick, although it is still far from a sports car. I have one major issue with this car. Volvo has built heating elements into the windshield (small wires every few millimeters). At night all lights reflect off of these wires and makes the lights blurry. It is a huge safety issue and is extremely annoying. Due to this issue alone, I am not sure if I will keep this car very long. Although it is nice to have a heated steering wheel, skip the Climate Package if you buy this car.
New 2014 S60 R-Design and online reviews
I just purchased an S60 R-design and hope to pick it up today. Has the same specs as an Audi S4 but costs much less after negotiation. I assume the S4 has better driving dynamics but they just won't come down on price much for the car. I will update my review after spending a few weeks with the S60. Does anyone know where to find a good online video review of this car? Volvo has done a really bad job of getting this car in front of the car mags.
Performance Sedan NOT From The Black Forest
Fantastic car. The straight six engine may be the best I've ever driven. No complaints. Would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
Only 2 months, but LOVE this car.
Spent about 3 weeks reviewing 2014-2016 sport sedans (Lexus, Audi, Volvo, Infiniti) and settled on the Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Polestar. Purchased a 2014 with 32k miles on it. The acceleration is amazing with automatic and shifting gears. Nice to enter the freeway and go from 25mph to 75mph in a matter of seconds. Living in Houston, all you see is Lexus, Infiniti and BMW's.....not a ton of Volvo's and especially not many T6 R-Design. That's fine---they can pay the higher dollar to drive one of those and feed their ego. This car is as good or better than cars costing a lot more (IMHO). I have two 10 year olds (twins) and love the safety reputation of the car, as well. Very pleased.
