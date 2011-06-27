Used 2014 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews

2014 S60 R-Design with Platinum Package, BLIS, Climate package mps_ , 11/02/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So far I like this car and it is fun to drive. It works very well as a daily driver and has some good kick, although it is still far from a sports car. I have one major issue with this car. Volvo has built heating elements into the windshield (small wires every few millimeters). At night all lights reflect off of these wires and makes the lights blurry. It is a huge safety issue and is extremely annoying. Due to this issue alone, I am not sure if I will keep this car very long. Although it is nice to have a heated steering wheel, skip the Climate Package if you buy this car. Report Abuse

New 2014 S60 R-Design and online reviews spmatl , 10/10/2013 0 of 17 people found this review helpful I just purchased an S60 R-design and hope to pick it up today. Has the same specs as an Audi S4 but costs much less after negotiation. I assume the S4 has better driving dynamics but they just won't come down on price much for the car. I will update my review after spending a few weeks with the S60. Does anyone know where to find a good online video review of this car? Volvo has done a really bad job of getting this car in front of the car mags. Report Abuse

Performance Sedan NOT From The Black Forest TCL , 03/22/2017 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Fantastic car. The straight six engine may be the best I've ever driven. No complaints. Would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse