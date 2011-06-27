Used 2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews

Mike Rainone , 06/12/2019 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We picked Borky up in Gothenburg in the fall of 2012 and have put 183,000 miles on it with one set of front brakes only, and a minor hassle with poor acceleration from our mechanic putting non-iridium plug in it. Once the plugs were replace with OEM Volvo plugs it ran as always, like a watch. It will out run many BMWs and is amazingly stable on the road. The ONLY complaint is that given the stiff suspension and the low profile tires it goes through tires like a banshee. I have tried every tire from Michelin to the low end Chinese brands and it seems to make no difference, so I have given up and get the cheapest Z rated tires with a 40K warranty. Here is the kicker: I probably won't buy another new Volvo, but if I do, it will only because we would like to do another European delivery. I don't like the 4 cylinder engines, and the reports suggest that as expected, too much work is being done from too small of a displacement over the long hall especially with the high boost that they are using. So, the reason I am on this site is that I am going to buy another early version (up to 2104) S 60 R Design, but I intend to keep and blueprint Borky as well when he breaks (which he may never do!) Update. The S60 R-Design is still running great, at 192,000 miles, the only change is that we have signed up to buy a V90 using European Delivery in the spring. We test drove the 2019 model V90 R-design and I must admit the thing accelerates like a bat out of hell. I still worry about the amount of work the 4 cylinder is doing, but it is my wife's car and she does not abuse a car like I do. We have a 2009 2.5 S60 that she drive and it has 160,000 miles and still run perfectly so I am fairly sure the V90 will last a long time. To this day, I cannot understand why more people don't do the European Delivery program. Perhaps they are afraid of driving in Europe, but given the price reduction +/- 7%, the free airline tickets to and from Europe, the fact that everything is taken care of for you, it is silly not to do this.