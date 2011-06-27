  1. Home
Used 2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 S60
5.0
4 reviews
Volvo S60 T6 R-Design is a wolf in sheep's clothing

saholz, 11/24/2011
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

The 2012 R-Design is the sport version of the already outstanding S60 T6 all wheel drive sedan. The price jumps over $4,000; but the car includes the $1500 Premium Package, a $1500 Polestar engine tune and turbo boost, a suspension upgrade, plus some exclusive interior and exterior trim enhancements. The car is a blast to drive. Power is strong and very linear from the 325 bhp turbocharged inline 6. The stiffer suspension is still fairly complaint over rough roads, but the tires are loud when hitting pavement breaks.

The road less traveled

jb, 04/17/2016
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy my Volvo S 60. The acceleration and safety features mostly sold me on the car. I live in a colder weather. The car cost almost as much as a BMW or Audi. The difference is the overall image and values of the company… I like Volvos focus on safety and being "understated."

OMG, the most perfect car ever!

Mike Rainone, 06/12/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We picked Borky up in Gothenburg in the fall of 2012 and have put 183,000 miles on it with one set of front brakes only, and a minor hassle with poor acceleration from our mechanic putting non-iridium plug in it. Once the plugs were replace with OEM Volvo plugs it ran as always, like a watch. It will out run many BMWs and is amazingly stable on the road. The ONLY complaint is that given the stiff suspension and the low profile tires it goes through tires like a banshee. I have tried every tire from Michelin to the low end Chinese brands and it seems to make no difference, so I have given up and get the cheapest Z rated tires with a 40K warranty. Here is the kicker: I probably won't buy another new Volvo, but if I do, it will only because we would like to do another European delivery. I don't like the 4 cylinder engines, and the reports suggest that as expected, too much work is being done from too small of a displacement over the long hall especially with the high boost that they are using. So, the reason I am on this site is that I am going to buy another early version (up to 2104) S 60 R Design, but I intend to keep and blueprint Borky as well when he breaks (which he may never do!) Update. The S60 R-Design is still running great, at 192,000 miles, the only change is that we have signed up to buy a V90 using European Delivery in the spring. We test drove the 2019 model V90 R-design and I must admit the thing accelerates like a bat out of hell. I still worry about the amount of work the 4 cylinder is doing, but it is my wife's car and she does not abuse a car like I do. We have a 2009 2.5 S60 that she drive and it has 160,000 miles and still run perfectly so I am fairly sure the V90 will last a long time. To this day, I cannot understand why more people don't do the European Delivery program. Perhaps they are afraid of driving in Europe, but given the price reduction +/- 7%, the free airline tickets to and from Europe, the fact that everything is taken care of for you, it is silly not to do this.

Not your Uncle Olaf's Volvo 240D

silverfox13, 03/26/2012
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

I am truly blown away by this car. I owned a 1980 Volvo 240GT years ago and loved it. I sold Volvos and BMWs in Canada for 4 years and loved both brands. I have had my T6 R-Design for only 5 months and was a little concerned I might miss my Infiniti G37 Sport with manual transmission. The S60 is so much fun to drive, I haven't thought much about the G37. I liked what I saw and read when the S60 was redesigned and got seriously interested in the new R-Design. One test drive and I was sold. Only mistake I made was letting my wife use it for a short road trip. A week later we had traded in her Ford Edge on a stunning white/taupe interior Volvo C70 convertible.

