Used 2011 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Sexy S60 ravidas , 06/04/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful When I first test drove the car here in Michigan, I did not want to stop driving it. It felt that good! It was a pure monster with poise, elegance and personality. Then I went to Gothenburg to pick the car up in late Oct 2010 as part of the Overseas Delivery Program. I was blown away by the entire deal: great Swedish hospitality and the truly satisfying factory delivery center experience. Due to timing, I could not drive it around Europe, but was more anxious to have it shipped back to the US! I received it in December, just before Christmas :) To summarise the S60: It is a pure engineering marvel, that blends sportiness and safety in one outstanding package!

Six Months In, Still Pleased originalsix , 10/28/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful No other mid size luxury sedan can compete with the value offered in the S60 T6. It's faster than 2003 BMW 530, it has AWD, bluetooth and ipod, has 5-year free maintenance. All for around $15k lower than the BMW,Audi,Lexus, etc. On the last day of March '11, the dealer gave me invoice price (and preinstalled Bliss and keyless entry at no cost). - Drives more like a Lexus/Infinity than a German car.

Best car out of the 30 vehicles I have owned jasdroe , 04/17/2018 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Even though such features are now much more common, the 2011 Volvo S60 T6 was the first sedan to offer all these things together: pedestrian detection, automatic braking , blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, driver alert monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, along with front and rear cameras, AWD, torque vectoring, traction control, rear fog light with real time traffic monitoring with the navigation. All of these systems have worked flawlessly since 2011. So what's not to like in a car with super comfortable seats, a rear entertainment system, and 300 hp on regular gas? Well, the trunk could have been bigger and space for a temporary spare designed into the floor of the trunk. Oh, and a heated steering wheel would have been nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Marvelous design Lennart , 11/18/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Went to Goteborg, Sweden to pick up my new 2011 Volvo S60 in October and people would come up to the car and admire the style. I picked white exterior with 2 tone leather brown/black. The car feels secure and the rain in Sweden did not stop us from driving 900 miles in a couple of days. Need to work on all the knobs but all in all this car will be a success.