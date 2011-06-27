Used 2011 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

We purchased this car about 5 months ago, and in 6,000 miles have never regretted our decision. The car is very comfortable, has all the acceleration that we require, and gets excellent gas mileage, actually better than our Turbo Beetle Convertible. We looked at several different convertibles in this class and the C70 was by far the best car for the money. Add in the safe and secure warranty coverage and I don't see how you could do better. Take a test drive and you will be hooked.

Russ Ketchum , 10/04/2016 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I am the original owner, bought in 2011 and love the look and feel of the car. drove it without issue for the first 30K miles. I maintained as instructed - however, the first issue appeared shortly after 30k, ac blew hot air on one side - dealer said they fixed, under warranty - no problem. same problem again just a few thousand miles later - dealer fixed again, no problem. then - 10K later, same issue - dealer fixed again, with the assurance "they fixed for good this time". starting to get annoyed. during that time, tires only got 30k - had to be replaced, dealer said thats normal for this vehicle. also had a check engine lite issue, which the dealer fixed, along with a few other annoying issues. took it in for the "final" warranty repair/maint at 60K. It looks "great" they tell me.... bring it back in at 67K, out of warranty.... repair bill 4K - I asked, all this happened in the last 7k miles? yep they say, nothing covered, shocks, struts, motor mounts etc.... Oh - and by the way, the AC blows hot again! - 1400 to repair, I threw a fit - wrote a letter to volvo, they sent me back a check for 1200.... since then, replaced another motor mount, transmission mount, some oil sensor and housing that was leaking, cv boots and joints, front axles all in all, 7400$ ALL SINCE THAT 60 K CHECKUP (I now have 90k miles on it) replaced the headlamps twice, and now the driver side doesn't work at all - even after replacing the bulbs.... too bad, I love the look of the car, but no more volvos for me.... UPDATE - since the last review at 90K I have dumped another 4K into the car - just not worth buying another volvo... since 60K miles and total ownership cost well over 12K when you include regular maintenance....