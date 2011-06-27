Used 2011 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value
We purchased this car about 5 months ago, and in 6,000 miles have never regretted our decision. The car is very comfortable, has all the acceleration that we require, and gets excellent gas mileage, actually better than our Turbo Beetle Convertible. We looked at several different convertibles in this class and the C70 was by far the best car for the money. Add in the safe and secure warranty coverage and I don't see how you could do better. Take a test drive and you will be hooked.
c70,tired of dealing with problems
had to make 4 trips to dealership for a sensor in the front wheels that made the electronics go crazy. interior door handles , the finish flaked off. speaker issues with buzzing, and they claimed their was no problem after 4 visits to dealership . it handled well, fun to drive, but tired of stupid stuff!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
love to drive - but sick and tired of the repairs
I am the original owner, bought in 2011 and love the look and feel of the car. drove it without issue for the first 30K miles. I maintained as instructed - however, the first issue appeared shortly after 30k, ac blew hot air on one side - dealer said they fixed, under warranty - no problem. same problem again just a few thousand miles later - dealer fixed again, no problem. then - 10K later, same issue - dealer fixed again, with the assurance "they fixed for good this time". starting to get annoyed. during that time, tires only got 30k - had to be replaced, dealer said thats normal for this vehicle. also had a check engine lite issue, which the dealer fixed, along with a few other annoying issues. took it in for the "final" warranty repair/maint at 60K. It looks "great" they tell me.... bring it back in at 67K, out of warranty.... repair bill 4K - I asked, all this happened in the last 7k miles? yep they say, nothing covered, shocks, struts, motor mounts etc.... Oh - and by the way, the AC blows hot again! - 1400 to repair, I threw a fit - wrote a letter to volvo, they sent me back a check for 1200.... since then, replaced another motor mount, transmission mount, some oil sensor and housing that was leaking, cv boots and joints, front axles all in all, 7400$ ALL SINCE THAT 60 K CHECKUP (I now have 90k miles on it) replaced the headlamps twice, and now the driver side doesn't work at all - even after replacing the bulbs.... too bad, I love the look of the car, but no more volvos for me.... UPDATE - since the last review at 90K I have dumped another 4K into the car - just not worth buying another volvo... since 60K miles and total ownership cost well over 12K when you include regular maintenance....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first volvo
This is my first Volvo..It won't be my last! It is fast, comfortabe.well designed inside and out and fun to drive. I am very satisfied with the mileage,getting 29mpg city and open road. Fit and finish is great and to date not a single concern.
YIP E
After one month, this is my favorite Volvo in initial quality and design. I have owned a 850 GLT and currently own an S80. The C70 is quieter at interstate speeds than my S80 and my wife and I feel like we are in a snug, safe, comfortable cocoon when driving. It's just plain fun to drive and we also like the head-turning effect.
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2011 Volvo C70 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner