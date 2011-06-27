Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestar SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,352
|$2,862
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,223
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,966
|$2,367
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,709
|$2,036
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestar SE 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$2,020
|$2,440
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,910
|$2,299
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,689
|$2,017
|Rough
|$941
|$1,468
|$1,735
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestar Cargo 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,963
|$2,375
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,855
|$2,238
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,641
|$1,963
|Rough
|$908
|$1,426
|$1,689
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestar Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$2,883
|$3,403
|Clean
|$1,879
|$2,725
|$3,206
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,410
|$2,813
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,095
|$2,421