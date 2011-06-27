  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Passenger Van
  4. 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,137$36,553$39,556
Clean$33,700$36,086$39,036
Average$32,825$35,152$37,998
Rough$31,950$34,218$36,959
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,379$37,804$40,819
Clean$34,925$37,321$40,283
Average$34,019$36,355$39,211
Rough$33,112$35,389$38,139
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,817$36,230$39,228
Clean$33,384$35,767$38,713
Average$32,517$34,841$37,684
Rough$31,650$33,915$36,654
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,274$34,761$37,849
Clean$31,860$34,317$37,352
Average$31,033$33,428$36,358
Rough$30,206$32,540$35,364
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,913$36,336$39,346
Clean$33,479$35,871$38,830
Average$32,609$34,943$37,797
Rough$31,740$34,014$36,764
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,462$38,892$41,915
Clean$35,994$38,395$41,365
Average$35,060$37,401$40,265
Rough$34,125$36,407$39,164
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,555$31,706$34,378
Clean$29,176$31,301$33,927
Average$28,419$30,491$33,024
Rough$27,661$29,680$32,122
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,945$39,378$42,403
Clean$36,471$38,874$41,847
Average$35,524$37,868$40,733
Rough$34,578$36,862$39,620
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,936$33,037$35,649
Clean$30,540$32,614$35,181
Average$29,747$31,770$34,245
Rough$28,954$30,926$33,309
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,841$31,127$33,962
Clean$28,471$30,729$33,517
Average$27,732$29,934$32,625
Rough$26,993$29,138$31,733
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,054$37,476$40,488
Clean$34,605$36,998$39,957
Average$33,707$36,040$38,894
Rough$32,808$35,082$37,831
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,535$37,962$40,977
Clean$35,080$37,477$40,439
Average$34,169$36,506$39,364
Rough$33,258$35,536$38,288
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,861$38,288$41,307
Clean$35,401$37,799$40,764
Average$34,482$36,821$39,680
Rough$33,563$35,842$38,595
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,363$35,808$38,845
Clean$32,936$35,350$38,335
Average$32,080$34,435$37,315
Rough$31,225$33,520$36,295
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,455$36,873$39,878
Clean$34,013$36,401$39,355
Average$33,130$35,459$38,308
Rough$32,247$34,517$37,261
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,023$37,138$39,771
Clean$34,574$36,663$39,249
Average$33,676$35,714$38,205
Rough$32,779$34,765$37,161
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,204$34,675$37,741
Clean$31,791$34,232$37,245
Average$30,966$33,346$36,254
Rough$30,140$32,459$35,264
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,218$37,643$40,656
Clean$34,767$37,162$40,122
Average$33,864$36,200$39,054
Rough$32,962$35,238$37,987
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,974$36,388$39,388
Clean$33,538$35,923$38,871
Average$32,667$34,993$37,837
Rough$31,797$34,064$36,803
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,778$37,199$40,208
Clean$34,332$36,724$39,680
Average$33,441$35,773$38,624
Rough$32,550$34,823$37,568
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,739$35,142$38,126
Clean$32,319$34,693$37,626
Average$31,480$33,795$36,625
Rough$30,641$32,897$35,624
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,650$33,027$35,978
Clean$30,257$32,605$35,506
Average$29,471$31,761$34,561
Rough$28,686$30,917$33,616
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,374$35,783$38,776
Clean$32,946$35,326$38,267
Average$32,091$34,412$37,249
Rough$31,235$33,497$36,231
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,397$40,833$43,866
Clean$37,905$40,312$43,290
Average$36,921$39,268$42,139
Rough$35,937$38,225$40,987
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,760$34,685$37,086
Clean$32,340$34,242$36,599
Average$31,501$33,356$35,625
Rough$30,661$32,469$34,651
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,965$33,346$36,303
Clean$30,568$32,920$35,826
Average$29,774$32,068$34,873
Rough$28,980$31,216$33,920
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,259$31,616$34,538
Clean$28,884$31,212$34,084
Average$28,135$30,404$33,178
Rough$27,385$29,596$32,271
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,811$42,249$45,285
Clean$39,301$41,709$44,690
Average$38,281$40,630$43,501
Rough$37,260$39,550$42,312
Sell my 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Passenger Van near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,920 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Passenger Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,920 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,920 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van ranges from $28,980 to $36,303, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.