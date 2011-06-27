Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,137
|$36,553
|$39,556
|Clean
|$33,700
|$36,086
|$39,036
|Average
|$32,825
|$35,152
|$37,998
|Rough
|$31,950
|$34,218
|$36,959
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,379
|$37,804
|$40,819
|Clean
|$34,925
|$37,321
|$40,283
|Average
|$34,019
|$36,355
|$39,211
|Rough
|$33,112
|$35,389
|$38,139
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,817
|$36,230
|$39,228
|Clean
|$33,384
|$35,767
|$38,713
|Average
|$32,517
|$34,841
|$37,684
|Rough
|$31,650
|$33,915
|$36,654
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,274
|$34,761
|$37,849
|Clean
|$31,860
|$34,317
|$37,352
|Average
|$31,033
|$33,428
|$36,358
|Rough
|$30,206
|$32,540
|$35,364
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,913
|$36,336
|$39,346
|Clean
|$33,479
|$35,871
|$38,830
|Average
|$32,609
|$34,943
|$37,797
|Rough
|$31,740
|$34,014
|$36,764
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,462
|$38,892
|$41,915
|Clean
|$35,994
|$38,395
|$41,365
|Average
|$35,060
|$37,401
|$40,265
|Rough
|$34,125
|$36,407
|$39,164
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,555
|$31,706
|$34,378
|Clean
|$29,176
|$31,301
|$33,927
|Average
|$28,419
|$30,491
|$33,024
|Rough
|$27,661
|$29,680
|$32,122
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,945
|$39,378
|$42,403
|Clean
|$36,471
|$38,874
|$41,847
|Average
|$35,524
|$37,868
|$40,733
|Rough
|$34,578
|$36,862
|$39,620
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,936
|$33,037
|$35,649
|Clean
|$30,540
|$32,614
|$35,181
|Average
|$29,747
|$31,770
|$34,245
|Rough
|$28,954
|$30,926
|$33,309
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,841
|$31,127
|$33,962
|Clean
|$28,471
|$30,729
|$33,517
|Average
|$27,732
|$29,934
|$32,625
|Rough
|$26,993
|$29,138
|$31,733
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,054
|$37,476
|$40,488
|Clean
|$34,605
|$36,998
|$39,957
|Average
|$33,707
|$36,040
|$38,894
|Rough
|$32,808
|$35,082
|$37,831
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,535
|$37,962
|$40,977
|Clean
|$35,080
|$37,477
|$40,439
|Average
|$34,169
|$36,506
|$39,364
|Rough
|$33,258
|$35,536
|$38,288
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,861
|$38,288
|$41,307
|Clean
|$35,401
|$37,799
|$40,764
|Average
|$34,482
|$36,821
|$39,680
|Rough
|$33,563
|$35,842
|$38,595
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,363
|$35,808
|$38,845
|Clean
|$32,936
|$35,350
|$38,335
|Average
|$32,080
|$34,435
|$37,315
|Rough
|$31,225
|$33,520
|$36,295
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,455
|$36,873
|$39,878
|Clean
|$34,013
|$36,401
|$39,355
|Average
|$33,130
|$35,459
|$38,308
|Rough
|$32,247
|$34,517
|$37,261
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,023
|$37,138
|$39,771
|Clean
|$34,574
|$36,663
|$39,249
|Average
|$33,676
|$35,714
|$38,205
|Rough
|$32,779
|$34,765
|$37,161
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,204
|$34,675
|$37,741
|Clean
|$31,791
|$34,232
|$37,245
|Average
|$30,966
|$33,346
|$36,254
|Rough
|$30,140
|$32,459
|$35,264
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,218
|$37,643
|$40,656
|Clean
|$34,767
|$37,162
|$40,122
|Average
|$33,864
|$36,200
|$39,054
|Rough
|$32,962
|$35,238
|$37,987
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,974
|$36,388
|$39,388
|Clean
|$33,538
|$35,923
|$38,871
|Average
|$32,667
|$34,993
|$37,837
|Rough
|$31,797
|$34,064
|$36,803
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,778
|$37,199
|$40,208
|Clean
|$34,332
|$36,724
|$39,680
|Average
|$33,441
|$35,773
|$38,624
|Rough
|$32,550
|$34,823
|$37,568
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,739
|$35,142
|$38,126
|Clean
|$32,319
|$34,693
|$37,626
|Average
|$31,480
|$33,795
|$36,625
|Rough
|$30,641
|$32,897
|$35,624
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,650
|$33,027
|$35,978
|Clean
|$30,257
|$32,605
|$35,506
|Average
|$29,471
|$31,761
|$34,561
|Rough
|$28,686
|$30,917
|$33,616
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,374
|$35,783
|$38,776
|Clean
|$32,946
|$35,326
|$38,267
|Average
|$32,091
|$34,412
|$37,249
|Rough
|$31,235
|$33,497
|$36,231
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,397
|$40,833
|$43,866
|Clean
|$37,905
|$40,312
|$43,290
|Average
|$36,921
|$39,268
|$42,139
|Rough
|$35,937
|$38,225
|$40,987
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,760
|$34,685
|$37,086
|Clean
|$32,340
|$34,242
|$36,599
|Average
|$31,501
|$33,356
|$35,625
|Rough
|$30,661
|$32,469
|$34,651
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,965
|$33,346
|$36,303
|Clean
|$30,568
|$32,920
|$35,826
|Average
|$29,774
|$32,068
|$34,873
|Rough
|$28,980
|$31,216
|$33,920
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,259
|$31,616
|$34,538
|Clean
|$28,884
|$31,212
|$34,084
|Average
|$28,135
|$30,404
|$33,178
|Rough
|$27,385
|$29,596
|$32,271
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,811
|$42,249
|$45,285
|Clean
|$39,301
|$41,709
|$44,690
|Average
|$38,281
|$40,630
|$43,501
|Rough
|$37,260
|$39,550
|$42,312