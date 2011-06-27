Used 1993 Volvo 960 Consumer Reviews
Inge the 960
I bought "Inge" with about 120,000 miles on her. Now has 180,000 and still going strong. Great car. Very reliable. Only problems were electrical gremlins (replace coil wires-they get brittle - make sure fuel injection harness doesn't rub through where it goes through the intake and check and clean grounds) Engine runs great. Comfortable. All the luxury features. Just wish they sold 960's with a 5 spd. like they did in Europe. Hopefully she will be good for another 180,000 miles. If not, she doesn't owe me anything!
Inge the 960
Have owned this car for 3 years. Great car if you can do the maintenance and repairs yourself or have a good honest mechanic. Parts expensive. Need to maintain it and it will be good to you. Wiring harness to fuel injectors/coils can disintegrate and cause hard to trace problems
Happy original owner
Bought new end of '92 and presently have 141,000 miles. By far finest of 4 Volvo wagons owned incl. 240/760/V70AWD (2001 w/tranny probs @ 90,000 mi still own). Independent shop signed off on timing belt change at 60,000mi. but failed to do-failed at 65,000 mi. and they made good $5k eng. rebuild at dealer. Fabulous highway car with 25mpg fully loaded and lots of pep in town. Only very minor maint. issues since. If you can find a nice clean one-grab it!
Sorry to see it go
I now understand why people say once a Volvo owner, always a Volvo owner! I had this wagon for over 10 years and I loved everything about it. It was very easy to maintain and I never had unreasonable mechanical problems. It has excellent acceleration and control. I always felt VERY safe in it. I used it for carpool for my three kids, and three neighborhood children, who loved the rear-facing seat and who all fit nicely...until now. That is the reason we finally got a new car. The rear seat is a bit small for the pre-teen and teenagers!
One ole tank
I bought the car with 84,150 miles when it was 16 years old. No problems other than minor: check engine light, sunroof is stuck, and other minor details mostly due to age. With premium gas and adhering to speed limits driving steadily even with a/c on I get nearly 26mpg. Power is good despite the weight and age and car insurance rates are pure joy. The car feels safe and predictable at all times, comfort and noise level are superb, and so are the turning radius, oversight, and trunk space. Due to extreme UV the leather seats are a bit dried out but I am definitely sold on Volvo and hope it will last much longer.
