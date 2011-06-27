Used 1992 Volvo 940 Consumer Reviews
940 92
this car is as good as they get, there is not a single more reliable car in the world, mine has done 300,000 miles!
Swedish brick
The 1992+ model has 25%+ stronger side impact protection ( SIPS) Also, taller gearing than the 93-95, has limited slip rear end, a bullet proof Toyota truck automatic, very comfortable seat, lot's a little safety features like knee bolsters, charged seat belts, light on doors, anti loc/air bag, hydraulic engine that detaches and goes under car, massive roof strength etc! The motors are bullet proof too! Top grade paint job! Weakness: air conditioning marginal, must maintain as spec'd-find a volvo expert! 92 740/940 with AT is 18 & 26mpg which ain't bad! 93-95, 17 & 24-411 rear ends vs 373 in 92! Upscale, well built reliable and was $25K new back then! Best older used rig on market -period!
Best Car I've ever owned
This car is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned. Only had minor mechanical problems. Routine maintenance is a little on the expensive side but it's worth it. The car has never left me stranded and with the exception of some fading on the molding looks as good as it did when purchased. Great factory paint job.
Pass this one up
Bought this car used with 68,000 miles on it. Had to replace the transmission at 100,000 ($5,000). Replaced radiator ($300) at 120,000 miles. Two power window motors broke, had to replace water pump, occasionally had electrical problems. Wears through brake rotors quickly. At 185,000 miles transmission went out again. Leaks oil, Air Conditioner went out at 130,000 miles.
would buy 1 million times over.
At 226,000 miles this car looks and performs as new. All original parts alternator ,water pump, steering pump, and R12 charged ac system which still works.Paint has faded despite being waxed ever months but sits in sun alot. Interior looks new Leather seats get treated to conditioner so their not cracked like others its age. Had many serious offers to sell but would rather saw off my right hand .I also own a 95 mercedes benz e320 but find myself always driving the volvo, because it has more feature such as lumbar, heated seats, slip diff. Will be trading the e320 for a volvo 960. One of the last true volvos , couldn't pay me to buy a modern one.
